Osun APC Asks Adeleke To Sack SSG Over Suspect’s Arrest

The Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council has called on Governor Ademola Adeleke to dismiss the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaiye, over the alleged arrest of a wanted suspect at his residence.

Naija News reports that the council also urged the governor to cooperate with security agencies and allow a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

Addressing journalists in Osogbo on Thursday, the head of media and publicity of the campaign council, Remi Omowaiye, accused the Adeleke administration of attempting to interfere with the investigation.

Omowaiye expressed concern over reports that the governor was making efforts to secure the release of people arrested at the SSG’s residence.

He urged residents to prevail on Adeleke not to shield individuals accused of criminal conduct, arguing that any attempt to obstruct an investigation would undermine the rule of law and the criminal justice system.

Omowaiye said, “No government that genuinely seeks peace and security should be seen attempting to obstruct lawful investigations or shield any individual from accountability.

“If Governor Ademola Adeleke is not an enabler and aider of criminality in the state, he should sack immediately Alhaji Teslim Igbalaye, the Secretary to the State Government, in whose home a wanted murderer was arrested yesterday.

“Governor Adeleke should rise above pettiness, lower his desperation for a second term and fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies and allow the investigative process to run its course.”

Omowaiye also commended officers of the Osun State Police Command and the Inspector-General of Police Special Squad for what he described as their professionalism and commitment to tackling crime in the state.

Adeleke Campaign Rejects Demand

Reacting, the Director of Strategic Communication of the Imole Campaign Council, Jamiu Olawumi, dismissed the APC’s call for Igbalaiye’s removal.

According to Punch, Olawumi described the allegations as politically motivated attempts to damage the SSG’s reputation.

Olawumi said, “Governance is about people, service and responsibility. As a governor, even when people propose an idea that does not make sense to the needs of the state, comments are free, but the facts remain sacred.

“That is what we expect from Governor Ademola Adeleke. He knows the quality of the Secretary to the State Government, a lawyer and a fundamental and patriotic Osogbo son.

“So, it is one of those insinuations calculated to smear the image of the SSG. They cannot match his stature, political relevance or rubbish his antecedents.”

Olawumi added that the criticism came from people who, in his view, could not match Igbalaiye’s record and political standing.

“So you cannot be surprised that people of no similar antecedents and stature would not want excellence in service delivery, which is synonymous with the SSG. So it is just one of those wailings,” he said.

Recall that Igbalaiye was arrested by police operatives on Wednesday following a raid on his residence in Osogbo.

He was released by the Osun State Police Command on Thursday, while investigations into the circumstances surrounding the arrests were said to be ongoing.