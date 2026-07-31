Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 31st July, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 31st July, 2026.

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, has explained how the Federal Government has been spending the money saved from fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange subsidies.

Oyedele said the savings had been used to meet several government obligations, including debt servicing, payment of salaries, implementation of the new national minimum wage and student loans.

He disclosed this on Thursday at the ongoing 7th Africa Emerging Markets Forum in Abuja.

The fiscal policy expert also promised that the Federal Government would soon release a detailed breakdown showing how much was saved from the subsidy reforms and how the funds had been spent.

Responding to concerns over the use of the money saved from the subsidy removal, Oyedele said the question was legitimate and that the government had a responsibility to explain its actions to Nigerians.

He said the combined cost of fuel subsidy and what he described as “subsidy on foreign exchange” was equivalent to about five per cent of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

However, he explained that the main reason for removing the subsidies was not only to save money but also to address distortions and corruption in the system.

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday held a meeting with the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rasheed Ladoja, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

During the meeting, which also had in attendance members of the Olubadan council, President Tinubu charged the traditional ruler to advise current state governors against building flyovers in their respective states without economic value or significant traffic.

According to the President, the Governors need to focus more on projects that enhance the quality of life of the citizens.

Also during the meeting, Naija News reports that President Tinubu spoke on the recent security operation which led to the rescue of Orire children and teachers in Oyo State.

According to him, the government refused to pay ransom because it had the forest where the victims were kept by their abductors mapped out.

He added that the government established more military formations to shorten the response time to defeat banditry and terrorism when necessary.

Tinubu said the abductors wanted criminal elements of their gang who were already in custody released as part of the conditions to release the Orire victims.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the administration of President Bola Tinubu of blurring the line between the Nigerian state and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), alleging that key public institutions are being drawn into partisan politics ahead of the 2027 general election.

The party specifically expressed concerns over reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) engaged a faction of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) for election logistics and the appearance of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police at the launch of the pro-Tinubu City Boy Movement.

In a statement to Naija News issued on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC said the developments raised serious concerns about the neutrality of the country’s electoral and security institutions.

The opposition party said reports linking INEC with a faction of the NURTW associated with a political ally of President Tinubu could undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

According to the ADC, the credibility of elections depends not only on transparency but also on the perception that all institutions involved are impartial.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate dissolution of the Presidential Implementation Committee (PIC) on the Alienation of Federal Government Properties.

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, announced the decision in a statement issued on Thursday.

According to the statement, all matters previously handled by the committee will now be coordinated by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi.

The committee was established in 2000 during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to oversee the privatisation, sale and lease of Federal Government landed assets under the monetisation policy.

Its membership included the then Minister of Housing as chairperson, representatives of the Ministries of Transportation, Justice, Health and Agriculture, as well as the Nigeria Police Force.

Prof P.T. Ahire, who was then a deputy director in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, served as the pioneer secretary.

The spokesman for the former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Ladipo Johnson, has confirmed that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is unhappy over a growing leadership dispute within the campaign bloc, OK Movement.

Naija News reports that Johnson made this assertion during an interview on Arise Television.

While acknowledging that tensions had surfaced within the Movement, Johnson described the situation as a temporary setback rather than a major threat to its political objectives.

According to him, the disagreement within the movement has become a distraction at a time when supporters are expected to focus on strengthening its structure across the country.

Johnson further stated that the dispute stemmed from differences between some members and the leadership of the Movement, warning against actions that could create divisions among supporters of the proposed Obi-Kwankwaso alliance.

Kwankwaso added that Peter Obi had already been briefed on the situation and was displeased by the ongoing disagreement.

President Bola Tinubu has declared that security challenges in Nigeria are improving, promising that the government will not give up in ensuring things get better.

Naija News reports that the President made the declaration on Thursday at the State House in Abuja when he received a delegation of traditional rulers from Oyo State led by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasheed Ladoja.

Overall, Tinubu said the task of leading Nigeria is not an easy one, adding that he’s not complaining because he asked for it.

The president commended the nation’s security forces for their sacrifice, dedication and commitment towards keeping the country safe.

Nigerian content creator, Emmanuel Obruste, popularly known as GehGeh, has disclosed that the widely shared footage purportedly from his wedding is not authentic.

He clarified that it was a promotional event and not a real ceremony.

Naija News recalls that videos, which showed GehGeh and a woman in matching burgundy traditional attire at what appeared to be a wedding, quickly went viral on social media.

This attracted backlash for the content creator from some netizens who accused him of preaching against marriage, but going ahead to get married himself.

In his initial reaction, the social media influencer said he had never explicitly advised anyone against marriage. However, he did not immediately confirm whether the ceremony was authentic.

Speaking later during an interview with StreamRewind, GehGeh clarified that the entire event was designed as a promotion and a social experiment.

Nigerian award-winning singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has cited family responsibilities and a desire to create a more productive environment as reasons for reducing the number of people in his house.

Naija News reports that Davido made this known during an interview with Vibe Magazine on Thursday, saying he could no longer have a large number of people around him now, unlike during the earlier days of his career.

Davido stated his preference for a smaller circle, especially since getting married and becoming more focused on his family and career.

The singer, however, stressed that reducing his entourage did not mean abandoning his friends, noting that he has continued to support people around him by helping them establish businesses and create sources of income.

Europe’s football governing body, UEFA, has warned that its 55 member associations, including England, will boycott all FIFA competitions if plans to sell shares in the World Cup and other tournaments to private investors are approved.

Naija News reports that the warning followed a virtual meeting of UEFA’s member nations earlier today, July 30, after FIFA president Gianni Infantino reportedly set a September 19 deadline for national associations to decide on the proposal. The plan would allow private investors to acquire a £3bn stake in the commercial rights of the World Cup.

The united stance from UEFA represents a major setback for FIFA’s proposal, given Europe’s influence in international football. On Wednesday, UEFA accused FIFA of attempting to pressure associations into backing the plan by linking support to a one-off financial payout.

In a joint statement released after Thursday’s meeting, UEFA and its national associations made clear they unanimously reject FIFA’s proposal to create a commercial subsidiary and transfer ownership stakes in its flagship competitions.

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria secured a place in the semi-finals of the WAFU B U-20 Championship after beating Togo’s Sparrow Hawks 3-0 in Yamoussoukro on Thursday.

The defending champions have now won their opening two matches, following their 4-2 victory over Ghana, and are through to the last four with a game to spare. The result also ended Togo’s hopes of progressing after their earlier 3-1 defeat to Burkina Faso.

The first half produced few clear opportunities, with both teams unable to find a breakthrough before the interval. Nigeria, however, emerged from the dressing room with renewed urgency and took the lead within a minute of the restart.

Muiz Adeleke opened the scoring with a composed finish to give Abdu Maikaba’s side the advantage before striking again in the 57th minute to put the Flying Eagles firmly in control.

The in-form forward has now scored four goals in two matches, making him one of the competition’s leading performers. Abdullahi Agbeloye added a third goal five minutes from time to complete an impressive second-half display.

The victory lifts Nigeria to six points from two Group B matches and confirms their place in the semi-finals. The Flying Eagles will conclude their group campaign against Burkina Faso on Sunday.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.