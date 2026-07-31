I’m Not Doing Messi-Ronaldo Stuff – Burna Boy Names His Football GOAT

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has revealed his football preferences, saying former Super Eagles captain, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, is among the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) to ever play the game of football.

The Afrobeats star also made it clear that he does not want to join the popular debate over who is better between Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Burna Boy made the remarks during a recent interview with ESPN, where he spoke about his favourite footballers and clubs, Naija News reports.

Asked to name the greatest footballer of all time, the ‘Dai Dai’ singer picked Okocha and Brazilian legend Pele.

“I will say Jay Jay Okocha. It is between him and Pele. I am not doing that Ronaldo or Messi stuff,” Burna Boy said.

The singer also named England captain and Bayern Munich striker, Harry Kane, as his favourite striker of all time.

Kane, who has enjoyed a successful career in the Premier League and Bundesliga, is widely regarded as one of England’s finest goalscorers.

Burna Boy’s choice of the England international comes as he continues to follow football alongside his music career.

Burna Boy further revealed that Manchester United is the English club he supports.

The singer also identified Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo as his favourite current player at the club.

Mainoo, who rose through the club’s youth academy, has established himself as an important part of the team’s midfield.

The Nigerian music star also singled out Barcelona teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal, as the best young footballer in the world.