Makinde Sets Up Panel To Probe Oyo School Abduction

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has constituted a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the abduction of pupils and teachers from Esinele and Yawota communities in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News reports that the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Ibadan.

Oyelade said the commission would examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine the factors responsible for the security breach.

According to the commissioner, the panel will also review the response of relevant authorities and recommend measures to prevent a recurrence.

“The commission will examine the events leading to the kidnapping, assess the response of relevant authorities, and recommend measures to improve security and safeguard schools and communities across the state,” Oyelade said.

He added that the commission would be inaugurated on Friday.

Oyelade said the establishment of the panel reflected Makinde’s commitment to ensuring a comprehensive and independent investigation into the abduction.

The pupils and teachers were abducted on May 15 and regained their freedom after spending 56 days in captivity.

In a related development, President Bola Tinubu on Thursday held a meeting with the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rasheed Ladoja, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

President Tinubu spoke on the recent security operation which led to the rescue of Orire children and teachers in Oyo State.

According to him, the government refused to pay ransom because it had the forest where the victims were kept by their abductors mapped out.

He added that the government established more military formations to shorten the response time to defeat banditry and terrorism when necessary.

“We refused to pay ransom because we have the geography of the forest, we know what it is and in answer to it, from 8 divisions, we are now moving to 12 divisions to shorten the response time to defeat terrorism and banditry, it is very necessary and we are doing so,” the President said.