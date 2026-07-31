Why I Prefer To Live Like A Regular Person – Davido

Nigerian afrobeats superstar Davido has expressed his desire to live like an ordinary person.

The singer revealed that he sometimes prefers to step out looking simple.

Naija News reports that Davido disclosed this in a recent episode of the Vibe Podcast.

Speaking on his upbringing and wealthy background, Davido addressed the idea that he is ‘too free.’

He explained that his laid-back lifestyle comes from having luxury experiences as a child.

“I’ve been on jets, I’ve been flying, I’ve been in all these places since I was a baby. I’ve been seeing money since I was a baby. So all these things don’t really excite me. I just put on some slippers, some shorts, like, I didn’t even wear my watch. I’m like, ‘You know what I’m saying? I’m still cute. You know what I’m saying?’,” he said.

Davido also explained that although his managers have advised him to embrace the ‘celebrity personality’ and make his appearances feel like a special moment, he prefers to live like a regular person.

“Bro, I’m hungry. Like, why does it have to be a moment? I’m hungry. I want to eat. There’s nothing about moments here. Like, I sometimes, I like to live like a regular person. I have good cars; I have fresh cars in Atlanta, luxury cars, but sometimes I want to go in a Toyota,” he added.