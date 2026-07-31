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Lagos: INEC Invites Public To Inspect 2027 Candidates’ Credentials

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By Richard Ogunsile
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Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)
Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Lagos State, has announced plans to begin the public display of the personal particulars and credentials of candidates contesting the 2027 presidential, senatorial and House of Representatives elections.

Naija News reports that the exercise is scheduled to commence on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

The commission disclosed this in a statement issued by its Head of Voter Education and Publicity, Mrs Esther Emeh.

According to the statement, the display of the candidates’ particulars is in line with Section 29 of the Electoral Act 2022.

The exercise will take place at the INEC Lagos State Office in Sabo-Yaba, as well as the commission’s respective Local Government Area offices within the affected constituencies.

INEC explained that the documents to be displayed would include the credentials, personal particulars and affidavits submitted by candidates sponsored by political parties.

The commission said, “Form EC9 contains the credentials, personal particulars and affidavits submitted by candidates sponsored by political parties.

“We urge registered political parties, nominated candidates, stakeholders and members of the public to inspect the documents during the display period.”

The electoral body also stated that individuals who have reasons to believe that any candidate submitted false information or forged documents could seek legal redress in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

INEC urged all interested parties and members of the public to take advantage of the display exercise to scrutinise the documents submitted by candidates.

The commission reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and accountability, promising to continue working towards the conduct of free, fair and credible elections.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: [email protected]

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