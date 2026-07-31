‘I’m Prepared’ – Salihu Lukman Gives Condition To Rejoin ADC

Former African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Salihu Lukman, has expressed readiness to rejoin the party if it leads to a collective effort to present a credible candidate that can gain Nigerians’ confidence, irrespective of party affiliation.

Naija News reports that the former Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) made this known during an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Morning Show’.

Lukman said he suspended his membership of the ADC out of frustration.

He emphasised the need for unity among the ADC leaders to tackle the various challenges bedevilling Nigeria as a nation, adding that the focus should be on the country and not the party.

He said, “I suspended my ADC membership out of frustration. I am not speaking as an ADC member because Nigeria is facing a serious challenge.

“Partisan politics will not get us out of the situation we are in. I am prepared to retain my ADC membership if it helps bring all the party’s leaders together, because Nigeria is bigger than the ADC.”

Meanwhile, Lukman has urged the opposition to step up their game if they plan to wrest power from the ruling party.

He expressed a strong desire to see the incumbent administration defeated but voiced his dissatisfaction with the current state of the opposition.

Lukman stated that he was concerned that the opposition may repeat the mistakes of the 2023 polls, despite the judicial process.

He emphasised the need to address the personal ambitions of opposition leaders to ensure that the country’s destiny is prioritised.