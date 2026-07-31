Gunmen Abduct Five Polytechnic Students In Ogun Hostel Raid

The Ogun State Police Command has launched a coordinated rescue operation following the abduction of at least five students during an attack by suspected gunmen on a private hostel serving students of Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade (GAPOSA) in Ipara-Remo, Ogun State.

Naija News reports that the attack occurred at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday when the armed men stormed a private hostel along Paraga Road, Ipara, a community adjoining the institution,

Several occupants were abducted following an operation that reportedly lasted about 30 minutes.

Speaking via a statement released on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi B. Babaseyi, said the command immediately activated a joint security response after receiving a distress call.

According to him, tactical police teams, intelligence assets and other security agencies have been deployed to the area to secure the victims’ release and arrest those responsible.

“The Ogun State Police Command is aware of the abduction incident at a private hostel in the Ipara area on the night of Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

“Immediately the distress report was received, the Police and other security agencies activated a coordinated operational response, deploying tactical teams and intelligence assets to the area. Rescue operations are ongoing to ensure the safe rescue of the victims and the apprehension of those responsible,” Babaseyi said.

The police spokesman appealed to parents, students and residents to remain calm and avoid spreading misinformation capable of undermining the ongoing operation.

He urged members of the public to report suspicious persons or activities through the Gateway Shield toll-free line (0800 000 9111) or the command’s emergency numbers.

Although the police said investigations were ongoing to verify the exact number of victims, the Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the institution confirmed that five students were abducted during the attack.

In a statement jointly signed by SUG President Akinpelu Bukunmi Timothy, General Secretary Salau Boluwaduro Saidat, and Public Relations Officer Matthew Francis Sonayon, the union described the attacked hostel as being in a remote area surrounded by thick bush, making it vulnerable to criminal attacks.