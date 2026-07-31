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Gotan Remains Commissioner – Police Clarify Role Of Etaifo In Osun State

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Nigerian Police Force
Nigerian Police Force

Key Takeaways

  • The Nigeria Police confirmed that CP Ibrahim Gotan remains Commissioner of Police in Osun State and still heads the State Command.
  • Force spokesperson, CSP Ani Iniedu, said CP Samuel Erale Etaifo was deployed as CP elections only to coordinate security for the August 15 governorship poll.
  • The police urged officers to stay professional and neutral, while IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu advised the public and politicians to cooperate for a peaceful election.

The Nigeria Police has confirmed that Ibrahim Gotan remains the Commissioner of Police in Osun State.

Naija News reports that a statement on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, clarified that Samuel Erale Etaifo was only deployed to Osun State as Commissioner to oversee the August 15 governorship election.

The statement noted that Gotan remains in charge of the State Command and will continue to supervise routine policing activities, while providing necessary administrative and operational support for the CP election.

The clarification follows reports that Gotan has been redeployed from the State Command to the Force Headquarters in Abuja on special duty.

“The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform the general public of the deployment of Commissioner of Police, CP Samuel Erale Etaifo, to Osun State as CP elections, in preparation for the forthcoming governorship election.

“The deployment is part of the Force’s comprehensive election security strategy aimed at ensuring a peaceful, secure, and credible electoral process. CP Samuel Erale Etaifo will oversee and coordinate election security operations across the state, working in collaboration with other security agencies and relevant stakeholders to safeguard voters, election officials, and electoral materials.

“The Commissioner of Police, Osun State Command, CP Ibrahim Gotan, remains in charge of the State Command and will continue to supervise routine policing activities, while providing necessary administrative and operational support for the CP election.

“Personnel deployed for election duties are reminded to maintain the highest standards of professionalism, neutrality, and strict compliance with the law, including the Code of Conduct for Security Personnel on Electoral Duty,” Iniedu clarified.

He also conveyed the advice of the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, urging members of the public, political actors, and all stakeholders to remain peaceful, law-abiding, and to cooperate fully with security agencies in ensuring a safe, credible, and successful electoral process.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
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