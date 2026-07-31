Former Deputy Governor Of Kebbi State Is Dead

Former Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Ibrahim Aliyu, has died after a prolonged illness.

According to Channels Television, family sources confirmed the development.

Aliyu, who served as Deputy Governor under former Governor Saidu Usman Dakingari from 2007 to 2015, reportedly passed away in Sokoto.

Reacting to the development, the governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, expressed deep sorrow over the former deputy governor’s death, describing it as a painful loss to the Yauri Emirate, Kebbi State and the nation.

Naija News reports that the governor spoke via a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yahaya Sarki.

He described the late Ibrahim Aliyu as one of the state’s most respected leaders, whose life was marked by selfless service, integrity and dedication to public good.

The governor noted that Aliyu distinguished himself both as a career civil servant and as deputy governor, earning widespread respect for his humility, honesty and commitment to the development of Kebbi State.

According to him, the deceased left behind a legacy of exemplary leadership and public service that would continue to inspire future generations.

“His invaluable contributions to the development of our state and his unwavering commitment to the welfare of our people will continue to inspire generations,” the governor said.

Governor Idris prayed for Allah’s forgiveness for the deceased and asked that he be granted Aljannatul Firdaus. He also extended his condolences to the bereaved family, the Yauri Emirate and the people of Kebbi State, praying for the strength to bear the loss.