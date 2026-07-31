Football Legend And World Cup Winner Franco Baresi Is Dead

Italian football legend and AC Milan icon Franco Baresi has died at the age of 66, bringing to an end the life of one of the game’s most decorated and respected defenders.

The Rossoneri announced his death, paying tribute to the former captain whose career became synonymous with the club’s identity.

“The history of AC Milan is in tears following the passing of Franco Baresi. His example and profound impact, like his number 6 shirt, will forever be an integral and fundamental part of the Club’s DNA and journey,” the club said in a statement.

Baresi had undergone surgery for a lung nodule in 2025 and had recently resumed public appearances.

He was among the torchbearers at the opening ceremony of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, where he carried the Olympic flame before thousands of spectators.

Widely regarded as one of football’s greatest defenders, Baresi spent his entire professional playing career at AC Milan after joining the club’s youth system in 1974.

He made his Serie A debut in 1978 and went on to captain the Rossoneri for more than a decade, becoming the symbol of one of the most successful eras in the club’s history.

During his 20-year career with Milan, Baresi made 719 appearances, winning six Serie A titles and three European Cups/UEFA Champions League trophies.

His legendary No. 6 jersey was permanently retired by the club following his retirement in 1997.

On the international stage, Baresi earned 81 caps for Italy and was part of the squad that won the 1982 FIFA World Cup in Spain.

He later captained the Azzurri to the final of the 1994 World Cup in the United States, where Italy finished runners-up after losing to Brazil on penalties.

Although Baresi missed his penalty in the shootout, the defender remained one of the country’s most admired footballers for his leadership, composure and loyalty.

Born in Travagliato, near Brescia, Baresi joined AC Milan after being turned down by city rivals Inter Milan as a youngster.

Despite interest from several top European clubs throughout his career, he remained loyal to Milan, becoming one of the few elite players to spend his entire playing career with a single club.

Following his retirement, he continued to serve AC Milan in various executive and ambassadorial roles, helping to develop young players while remaining closely associated with the club.