Division In Opposition Will Hand Tinubu 2027 Victory, Lukman Warns Atiku, Kwankwaso, Peter Obi

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Salihu Moh Lukman, has warned that continued divisions and personal ambitions among opposition leaders could hand President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) another electoral victory in the 2027 general election.

Lukman, in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, expressed concern that despite growing public dissatisfaction with the APC-led administration, opposition parties appeared to be repeating the mistakes that undermined their chances in previous elections.

The former APC National Vice Chairman (North-West) identified former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi as prominent opposition figures whose individual presidential ambitions could weaken efforts to unseat the ruling party.

“Lack of unity among the opposition was largely responsible for the electoral victory of APC. The same reality is manifesting itself again with the same two leading opposition personalities emerging as candidates against President Tinubu,” Lukman said.

“If truly their objective is about defeating APC and President Tinubu, why are they unable to recognise that once they are divided, it is as good as conceding electoral victory to APC and President Tinubu?”

Lukman argued that many Nigerians were becoming disillusioned with opposition politicians whom he accused of placing personal political ambitions above efforts to build a credible alternative.

“The difference between them is highly artificial. Outside appearances and the personalities emerging as candidates for the 2027 elections, there is hardly anything distinguishing the actors contesting the elections,” he said.

While acknowledging the economic challenges facing the country, Lukman maintained that the opposition had yet to present a convincing alternative capable of inspiring public confidence.

According to him, defeating the APC would require a disciplined and united political platform capable of placing collective interest above individual ambitions.

“With every passing day, combinations of inaction and replication of old approaches is sending worrying signals that the 2027 election is presenting Nigerians with a choice between the devil and deep blue sea,” he added.