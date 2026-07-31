Army Probes Leak Of DSS Intelligence Report On Planned Attacks

The Nigerian Army has begun an investigation into the unauthorised release of a classified Department of State Services (DSS) report warning of possible attacks by suspected Boko Haram insurgents and bandits in parts of Adamawa and Borno states.

According to Punch, findings revealed that senior officers at the 232 Battalion in Yola, Adamawa State, had opened an internal probe to identify the personnel responsible for circulating the confidential document.

The report was reportedly sent by the DSS to the military to enable security agencies to take preventive measures against the planned attacks.

A security source familiar with the matter said the document had been received and formally registered by the battalion before it was photographed and circulated outside official channels.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to comment publicly, said, “If you see the document, it was already punched in the registry of the 232 Battalion.

“It was after that an officer snapped it and sent it out to whoever he or she wanted for reasons best known to the person.”

According to the source, the public circulation of the report caused fear among residents of the affected communities.

“The sad aspect is that people are now panicking. That was why the DSS quietly alerted the 232 Battalion to be on the alert over the pending attacks, but unfortunately the document was leaked out,” he added.

Army Vows To Identify Culprits

Another military officer confirmed that an investigation had commenced, describing the leakage as a possible act of sabotage capable of threatening national security.

The officer said, “There is nothing that can stop us from fishing out those behind the leaked document from the DSS.

“We must fish out the bad eggs among us. Nigeria’s national security cannot be compromised for personal selfish interest.”

The leaked report, dated July 27, 2026, was addressed to the Commander of the 23 Armoured Brigade in Yola.

According to the document, intelligence indicated that suspected Boko Haram fighters were planning coordinated attacks in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State and Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

The planned attacks were reportedly linked to the collapse of a ceasefire arrangement.

The DSS said the suspected insurgents intended to abduct senior government officials, councillors, district heads, religious leaders and residents of the affected communities.

The report also identified the district head of Michika and his son as possible targets of the alleged kidnapping plot.

The intelligence agency further claimed that the insurgents had deployed surveillance teams to monitor movements and activities within the communities ahead of the proposed attacks.

In response to the threat, the DSS advised the Army to work with forest guards and local hunters to reinforce security in vulnerable areas and prevent the suspected insurgents from carrying out their plans.