APC Chairman Meets Turaki-PDP Deputy National Women Leader

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has disclosed a recent meeting between himself and the Deputy National Women Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction loyal to Kabiru Turaki, Mrs. Hamsatu Adamu.

Yilwatda, in a statement shared via his 𝕏 account on Friday, said their discussions focused on the need for national unity and the future of Nigeria.

He added that beyond political differences, they agreed that the peace, stability, and progress of Nigeria must remain a shared priority.

“I had a cordial meeting with Mrs. Hamsatu Adamu, Deputy National Woman Leader in the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led PDP National Working Committee.

“Our discussions centered on the need for national unity and the future of Nigeria. We agreed that, beyond political differences, the peace, stability, and progress of our nation must remain our shared priority,” he wrote.

The APC Chairman also hinted at holding further meetings with other opposition party chieftains.

“I remain committed to engaging all patriotic Nigerians in the collective task of building a stronger, more united, and more prosperous Nigeria,” he added.

Meanwhile, a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it submitted the name of former President Goodluck Jonathan to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election amid the party’s lingering leadership crisis.

Naija News reports that the faction’s Interim National Working Committee, led by Kabiru Turaki (SAN), said it manually submitted Jonathan’s name alongside those of its governorship, National Assembly and state House of Assembly candidates in compliance with the Electoral Act 2026.

Addressing a press conference late Thursday, the National Publicity Secretary of the Interim National Working Committee, Ini Ememobong, said INEC acknowledged receipt of the documents despite allegedly denying the faction access to electronic submission codes.

Ememobong maintained that the faction is the authentic leadership of the PDP, arguing that a Supreme Court judgment had left the party without a legally recognised national leadership.

According to him, the development prompted the party’s Board of Trustees and a National Executive Committee meeting convened through members’ requisition to establish an interim leadership structure.