Alia: You Are Shifting Blame To Cover Your Failure In The Senate – Benue Commissioner Blasts Moro

Benue State Commissioner for Water Resources, Environment and Climate Change, Odoh Ugwu, has accused Senator Abba Moro of dancing on the graves of the people killed by armed herders.

Naija News reports that the commissioner made the claim while reacting to Moro’s recent appearance on African Independent Television (AIT) programme.

He claimed that Moro was propagating falsehoods against Governor Hyacinth Alia for political gain.

Ugwu said it had become increasingly evident that dragging Alia’s name into every political conversation had become Senator Moro’s preferred strategy for “remaining politically relevant, apparently serving as the only campaign message available to defend what many perceive as his poor performance in the Red Chamber as the representative of the good people of Benue South”

The commissioner stressed that Benue South deserves a senator who unites rather than divides; “a senator who provides effective representation and works to solve the problems of the people, not one who runs to the media with what I consider baseless allegations and seeks to exploit the suffering of the people for political advantage.”

The statement read in part, “I have watched with utter disappointment the latest media outing by Senator Abba Moro, characterised by what I consider a reckless torrent of falsehoods, distortions, and desperate political propaganda aimed at tarnishing the hard-earned reputation of His Excellency, Rev. Fr. Dr Hyacinth Iormem Alia, Executive Governor of Benue State.

“At a time when Benue South is grappling with security challenges that demand collective responsibility, Senator Abba Moro has once again chosen the ignoble path of dancing on the graves of those killed by these senseless marauders for political gain. Rather than supporting Governor Alia in his efforts to combat this hydra-headed insecurity, he appears determined to politicise the pain of innocent citizens in pursuit of cheap political relevance”

Ugwu added, “As the Senator representing Benue South, Senator Moro owes the people answers. Beyond endless television appearances and press interviews, what tangible interventions has he made to improve security, attract development, empower the youth, or alleviate the hardship facing the people? Leadership is measured by action, not by sensational media outings or endless attempts to shift blame to cover up his failure after over seven years in the Red Chamber.

“My attention was particularly drawn to Senator Moro’s appearance on AIT, where he claimed to have augmented the ₦150,000 pledge made by a commissioner in Governor Alia’s administration to an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp. If Senator Moro possesses credible evidence to support this serious allegation, he should present it to the public instead of making sweeping claims on national television. Listening to him sounded petty and projected a negative image of a man of his status while exposing a troubling level of desperation. Public office demands accountability, not sensationalism.

“This recurring pattern of accusations and media attacks does not advance the interests of Benue South; it only exposes a style of politics built on distraction rather than solutions. It is time for Senator Moro to show his scorecard instead of manufacturing controversies.

“Governor Hyacinth Alia has demonstrated uncommon fairness and inclusiveness towards Benue South. His administration entrusted the zone with some of the most strategic ministries in government, including Finance, Education, Health, Women Affairs, Water Resources, Environment and Climate Change, and Information. These are critical ministries that continue to deliver meaningful policies and programmes for the benefit of all Benue people.

“No amount of political blackmail, misinformation, or character assassination can erase the visible achievements of the Governor Alia administration. The people of Benue South are politically conscious and cannot be manipulated by recycled propaganda or imaginary narratives designed to mislead the public.”