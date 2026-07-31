2027: I Am Frustrated – Lukman Blasts Weak Opposition Strategy

Former All Progressives Congress (APC) Vice Chairman, Salihu Lukman, has urged the opposition to step up their game if they plan to wrest power from the ruling party.

Naija News reports that Lukman gave the warning in an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Morning Show’ on Friday.

He expressed a strong desire to see the incumbent administration defeated but voiced his dissatisfaction with the current state of the opposition.

Lukman stated that he was concerned that the opposition may repeat the mistakes of the 2023 polls, despite the judicial process.

He emphasised the need to address the personal ambitions of opposition leaders to ensure that the country’s destiny is prioritised.

He said, “Look, as a person, I don’t have any restraint. I want APC and President Tinubu defeated out of government in 2027. But the way we are going about it, I’m frustrated.

“As a Nigerian, I’m not excited by all these developments because, if you recall, as an advocate of the coalition and the unity of the opposition leaders, when we started about two years ago, the objectives were basically two: to get the opposition leaders united, and to also factor the need to build a party that can hold elected leaders accountable.

“As it is today, I think no matter what comes out of the judicial process, I see us going back to 2023, repeating almost the same things that happened in 2023, and expect miracle to happen.”