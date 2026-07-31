Peter Obi: 2027 Is A Coronation For Tinubu, Not An Election – Keyamo (Video)

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has boasted that President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will convincingly win the 2027 election for a second term in office.

Speaking on Thursday during the Politics Today programme on Channels Television, Keyamo expressed confidence that Nigerians will vote overwhelmingly for Tinubu and the APC.

Naija News reports that the Minister said his prediction is based on pure demographic calculation.

He dismissed the likely threats of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his counterpart in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, to the expected victory of President Tinubu as inconsequential.

According to him, the APC has won the off-season governorship elections in 2026 and would repeat the feat in the 2027 general elections.

“I’m looking around between you and me, where would Peter Obi’s votes come from? I can’t see.

I want to make a profound statement, not out of arrogance, not out of overconfidence, but out of pure demographic calculation. The 2027 elections is a coronation, not an election,” Keyamo declared.

See the video.

In other news, Atiku recently urged President Tinubu to focus on addressing what he described as the failures of his administration instead of engaging in political rhetoric ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, was reacting to the President’s recent declaration that he would “wrestle his opponents to the finish.”

Naija News reports that President Tinubu made the submission on Tuesday when he hosted Catholic Bishops who visited him at the State House in Abuja.

The former Vice President described the remark as “the lamentation of a drowning man” and accused the President of attempting to divert attention from what he called an “abysmal record in office.”

According to Atiku, it was troubling that the President made the statement in response to an appeal by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria for credible, transparent and peaceful elections.