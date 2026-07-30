Update: Gov. Otti Pays ₦25 Million For Nollywood Actress, Ngozi Nwosu’s Surgeries

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has paid ₦25 million for the medical treatment of veteran Nollywood actress, Ngozi Nwosu, who is currently battling an undisclosed ailment.

Naija News recalls that the 62-year-old movie star had recently appealed to Nigerians to help her raise ₦30 million for three urgent surgeries after revealing she could no longer cope with the cost of her treatment.

In an emotional video shared on her Instagram page, Nwosu pleaded with fans, family members and colleagues not to abandon her.

Following the public appeal, Governor Otti last week approved financial assistance for Ngozi Nwosu to help support her ongoing medical treatment.

Giving an update on the issue, the Governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Tourism and Entertainment, Justice Okey Martins, popularly known as JMartins, in a statement released via his 𝕏 handle on Thursday, July 30, revealed that Otti has made the payment directly to the hospital.

He wrote, “PAYMENT MADE TO THE HOSPITAL.

“Yesterday before the close of work, His Excellency @alexottiofr our pragmatic leader made good his promise, directing a 25M payment to the hospital’s account where our Nollywood legendary actress Mrs Ngozi Nwosu is receiving treatment

“We thank you immensely for your support and kindness of heart sir. History will be kind to you.

“Daalu Ri Nne Chioma Ndi Abia’’