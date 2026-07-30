Mob Killing: UNIJOS Graduate For Burial Thursday, Family Demands Justice

The family of Ibrahim Mbaya, a University of Jos graduate allegedly beaten to death by a mob in Jos, Plateau State, has announced that he will be buried on Thursday.

His younger brother, James Mbaya, disclosed this in an interview with Punch, saying arrangements were underway to transport the remains of the 25-year-old to the family’s hometown in Hawul Local Government Area of Borno State.

“We are making arrangements for his corpse to be brought home. He will be buried on Thursday,” James said.

James described Ibrahim’s death as a major blow to the family, adding that their parents had been deeply affected by the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“His death has really devastated us, especially our parents. I don’t think they are ever going to recover from the shock of his death because he was the first child and the first male child of the family. We had great expectations for him,” he said.

He added that the deceased had several plans for the future which were cut short by his death.

“He had a lot of dreams that were unachieved. We are really disheartened about his death, but there is nothing we can do about it now. We just have to take it in good faith and hope that justice is done,” James stated.

The younger Mbaya described his brother as a model, dancer and entrepreneur who had hoped to establish a fashion house and a restaurant.

According to him, the family is struggling to come to terms with the loss of a young man in whom they had placed high expectations.

The family called on the police to identify and prosecute everyone involved in the alleged killing.

“Everyone involved in his death should get the punishment they deserve. Although this won’t bring him back, it is the best thing that can ever happen to the family after his tragic loss,” James said.

He condemned the manner in which his brother was allegedly killed, describing it as brutal and inhumane.

“The manner in which he died was very brutal and inhumane. Nobody should have gone through such inhumane treatment. I can never wish my enemy to be treated that way. Nobody should die such a brutal death. It is quite terrible and horrifying,” he added.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday at an off-campus apartment behind the City of David area, along Ring Road in Jos.