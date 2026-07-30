Transfer Updates: Rodri, Jones, Kolo Muani, Savinho, Barcola, Diomande, Others

Real Madrid are growing increasingly confident of signing Manchester City midfielder Rodri. AS reports the Spanish giants believe they can secure the Spain international for between €40m and €50m, with a transfer deal potentially moving forward after talks scheduled for Thursday.

Inter Milan could revive their transfer interest in Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the Serie A side are considering another move for the England international, while the expected arrival of John Stones on a free transfer could end Cristian Romero’s hopes of joining the Italian club from Tottenham Hotspur.

Juventus have reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Randal Kolo Muani. Sky Sports Italia reports the France striker will join on an initial loan with an obligation to buy in a transfer deal that could rise to €50m (£43m) including add-ons.

Brentford are closing in on the signing of Lens midfielder Mamadou Sangare. The Evening Standard claims the Mali international has been identified as the replacement for Jordan Henderson.

Aston Villa have seen a €30m transfer bid for Palmeiras forward Allan turned down. ESPN reports the Brazilian club rejected the opening offer for the highly rated 22-year-old.

Hull City are in talks with Aston Villa over a permanent move for Leon Bailey. Sky Sports says the newly promoted Premier League club are hopeful of signing the Jamaica international.

Fulham are edging closer to a double swoop on Real Madrid. The Athletic reports the Cottagers are advancing negotiations for attacking midfielder César Palacios and striker Gonzalo García, with new manager Álvaro Arbeloa keen to reunite with the pair.

Nottingham Forest have had a €20m offer rejected for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise star Anan Khalaili. The Athletic reports the Israel international remains a priority target despite the initial setback.

Manchester United are prepared to part ways with several young players this summer. The Daily Mail claims goalkeeper Radek Vítek and defender Harry Amass are available for transfer, while midfielders Toby Collyer and Dan Gore are also surplus to requirements.

Nottingham Forest are also closing in on Famalicão midfielder Gustavo Sá. The Athletic reports the Portugal Under-21 international is expected to join Forest before spending next season on loan at Olympiacos.

Crystal Palace’s pursuit of Augsburg defender Chrislain Matsima has stalled. The Standard says the Eagles have begun exploring alternative defensive targets.

Ipswich Town are interested in Standard Liège defender Henry Lawrence. Football Insider reports the former Chelsea full-back has emerged as a target for the Tractor Boys.

Tottenham Hotspur continue to prioritise a move for Manchester City winger Savinho. Fabrizio Romano reports the Brazil international remains Spurs’ preferred wide attacking target, although negotiations depend on City’s willingness to sanction a transfer.

Manchester United have joined the race for Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye. The Daily Mirror claims the Red Devils are considering a move for the Senegal international, who is also attracting interest from Al-Hilal, while Everton continue contract talks in an effort to keep him.

Liverpool have reached an agreement in principle on personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola. L’Équipe reports the France international is keen on a move to Anfield, although Liverpool must still negotiate a transfer fee with PSG, who are expected to demand well over €100m.

Chelsea are on the verge of signing Brighton striker Danny Welbeck. Ben Jacobs reports the former England international has been granted permission to undergo a medical after the clubs reached an agreement in principle on a two-year contract.

Nottingham Forest are closing in on Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande. A Bola reports only the payment structure remains to be agreed in a deal worth around €40m, with the Ivory Coast international already keen on the move.