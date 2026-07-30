Tinubu Dissolves Federal Properties Alienation Committee

President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate dissolution of the Presidential Implementation Committee (PIC) on the Alienation of Federal Government Properties.

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, announced the decision in a statement issued on Thursday.

According to the statement, all matters previously handled by the committee will now be coordinated by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi.

The committee was established in 2000 during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to oversee the privatisation, sale and lease of Federal Government landed assets under the monetisation policy.

Its membership included the then Minister of Housing as chairperson, representatives of the Ministries of Transportation, Justice, Health and Agriculture, as well as the Nigeria Police Force.

Prof P.T. Ahire, who was then a deputy director in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, served as the pioneer secretary.

Other members were drawn from the public and private sectors.

The statement recalled that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the establishment of a panel of inquiry on March 22, 2001, to produce a White Paper that would guide the implementation of its recommendations.

The panel reportedly worked for 21 months before submitting its report. The Presidency said the committee’s activities had exceeded its original mandate and resulted in several court cases across the country.

“After careful consideration, the Government has noted that the activities of the PIC had extended beyond its original mandate, resulting in multiple litigations across the country, and the continued existence of the Committee is no longer justified,” the statement read.

Tinubu consequently directed that the committee be dissolved and that its remaining activities be coordinated by the Attorney-General of the Federation with effect from November 5, 2025.

Former Secretary Ordered To Stop Acting

The Presidency also directed the committee’s former secretary, B.S. Dutsin-Ma, to stop acting on its behalf or representing the Federal Government in matters relating to the dissolved body.

“Following the President’s directive, the PIC stands dissolved, and the erstwhile Secretary, B.S. Dutsin-Ma, is hereby further directed to cease acting on behalf of the committee and the Federal Government on related matters,” the statement added.