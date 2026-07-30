Kwara: Terrorists Threaten To Marry Beautiful Captives, Kill The Rest

Families of at least 176 residents abducted by suspected terrorists in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State have renewed calls for the Federal Government and the Kwara State Government to intensify efforts to secure the release of their loved ones after nearly six months in captivity.

Naija News reports that the appeal comes amid claims by relatives that the abductors have threatened to marry some of the female captives and kill the remaining hostages if their demands are not met.

The families also alleged that despite raising more than ₦155 million through community contributions in an effort to secure the victims’ freedom, the kidnappers rejected the ransom.

Speaking during an interview monitored on BBC Hausa, a Kaiama indigene, Abdul Ibrahim, said the affected communities had exhausted virtually every available means to secure the release of the captives.

According to him, residents organised a community fundraising campaign that generated over ₦155 million, but the abductors allegedly refused to accept the money.

“We have done everything within our means. The money was raised, yet our people have not been released. Their suffering continues, and families are living in agony,” Ibrahim said.

He further alleged that the kidnappers had threatened to force the “beautiful” female captives into marriage while killing the remaining hostages.

Ibrahim appealed to the Federal Government, the Kwara State Government and security agencies to step up rescue efforts, noting that peaceful demonstrations organised by the community had also failed to attract the desired intervention.

Community Leaders Seek Rescue Operation

Also speaking, the Dan Sardaukin Kaiama, Suleiman Bukata, urged security agencies to replicate the operation that recently led to the rescue of abductees in Oyo State.

He said the successful rescue had renewed hope among families in Kaiama that similar action could be taken to free those still being held by terrorists.

Bukata stressed that every additional day the victims remained in captivity increased the risks to their lives and subjected them to further hardship.

Meanwhile, Senator Adamu Aliero expressed concern over the worsening security situation across northern Nigeria but maintained that inadequate funding was not responsible for the continued terrorist attacks.

According to the senator, the National Assembly has consistently approved budgetary allocations requested by security agencies to support counter-terrorism operations.

He argued that the persistence of insecurity reflected the complexity of the challenge rather than a lack of financial resources.

Aliero, however, reiterated his support for the creation of state police, saying governors should be constitutionally empowered and adequately equipped to establish local policing structures capable of responding more effectively to security threats in their respective states.