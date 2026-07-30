Borno: ‘They Demanded That Govt Should Pay Ransom And Release Them’ – Terrorist Makes Demands

Families of 13 travellers abducted by suspected Boko Haram insurgents along the Biu-Damaturu highway in Borno State have said the kidnappers are demanding that the Federal Government negotiate with them and pay a ransom before the victims can regain their freedom.

According to Sahara Reporters, the families said the demand came more than three months after the victims were kidnapped, adding that those still in captivity include a woman and her seven-month-old baby.

The travellers were abducted on April 15, 2026, while travelling along the volatile highway in Borno State.

A relative of one of the victims told Sahara Reporters that the insurgents recently allowed one of the captives to speak with his brother by telephone.

According to the family source, the hostage identified himself and confirmed details surrounding the abduction before relaying the terrorists’ demand.

The source said, “Yes, one of the victims… My wife was among those inside the vehicle. They gave one of the victims a phone and he reached out to his brother here in Abuja.

“So, they are demanding that the government should come and pay a ransom and release them.”

The source added that the captive confirmed the date of the abduction and other personal details to assure his relatives that he was speaking from captivity.

According to the source, “He even confirmed the date that they were kidnapped, and his name, and all these things for proper identification.

“So, that’s what they are demanding, that the government should come and pay before they release them.

“That’s what they are telling us. And we have reached out to the government, but the government has not said anything about it.”

The relatives expressed concern that the victims’ condition may have deteriorated after spending about 15 weeks in captivity.

They also said one of the abducted women was believed to have given birth while in captivity, raising fears about the welfare of both the mother and the newborn.

The families accused both the Federal Government and the Borno State Government of failing to provide updates on efforts to secure the victims’ release.

Victims Seized Along Biu-Damaturu Highway

The travellers were kidnapped near the Kamuya axis of the Biu-Damaturu highway after suspected insurgents, riding on motorcycles, intercepted two commercial Golf Wagon vehicles.

The attackers reportedly released the drivers and some elderly and visibly ill passengers but forced 13 others into the Sambisa Forest area.

Among those abducted was a woman who, according to her husband, Musa Abdullahi, had just secured employment in Hawul Local Government Area and was returning from an Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) verification exercise.

Abdullahi said, “Even my wife cried and begged them that her baby was not fine.

“Despite her pleas, they insisted she must enter the bush because they found her credentials inside her bag. They tore up all her credentials right there in front of her.”

Some of the victims’ relatives also alleged that the attackers appeared to target Christian passengers during the abduction.

Abdullahi said, “Most of us are Christians.

“Out of the 13 people taken, I think only two or three are Muslims. Almost all of us are Christians, and there are husbands and wives inside that car who were all abducted together.”

Another relative, Hassan Yati, whose brother and sister-in-law remain among those being held, lamented what he described as the lack of communication from government authorities and security agencies.

“We are dying in silence,” he said.