You Are A Massive Scam – Sowore Blasts Otti Over ₦200 Million Campaign Fee

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has berated the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, over his latest directive on political campaign advertising permit fees.

Naija News reports that the Abia State Structures for Signages and Advertising Agency (ABSSAA) had, during a Stakeholders Forum on Wednesday, announced that presidential candidates will pay ₦200 million, while governorship candidates will be required to pay ₦150 million for political campaign advertising fees.

Senatorial candidates are also expected to pay ₦100 million, while candidates for the House of Representatives and State House of Assembly would pay ₦50 million and ₦20 million, respectively.

Reacting in a post on his 𝕏 account on Thursday, Sowore described Otti as a ‘massive scam.’

“Alex C. Otti has become one of Nigeria’s biggest political disappointments. @alexottiofr is a massive scam, and the full extent of that scam is still unraveling,” Sowore wrote.

Meanwhile, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, on Tuesday appeared in court as part of the prosecution team in the ongoing trial of Sowore.

Sowore is being prosecuted by the Department of State Services (DSS) over alleged criminal defamation before Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) is facing charges over an alleged social media post in which he referred to President Bola Tinubu as “a criminal”.

The post was reportedly made on Sowore’s 𝕏 and Facebook accounts.

Following the publication, the DSS charged Sowore with criminal defamation, cyberstalking and incitement

At Tuesday’s proceedings, Fagbemi led a team of lawyers representing the prosecution, including the Director of Public Prosecutions, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, and Akinlolu Kehinde, SAN, among others.

The AGF urged the court to reject a letter subpoenaing the Director-General of the DSS, Oluwatisin Ajayi, to appear and testify as a defence witness.

Fagbemi argued that there was no need for the DSS Director-General to appear as a witness, saying the security agency had already cooperated with the defence in the proceedings.

The minister said the DSS had been responsive enough to allow the second defence witness, an official of the service, to testify during the previous adjourned sitting.

According to him, the request for Ajayi to appear personally was an attempt to delay the conclusion of the case.

Fagbemi therefore asked the court to reject the subpoenaed letter seeking the appearance of the DSS Director-General.

The prosecution’s objection is expected to be considered by the court as the trial continues.

Sowore, a prominent activist and publisher, has repeatedly faced legal battles over his activities and public statements, while his supporters have continued to describe his prosecution as an attempt to suppress his freedom of expression.

The case before the Federal High Court in Abuja is expected to continue as the court considers the arguments of both the prosecution and defence teams.