Sanwo-Olu Appoints New Lagos Auditor-General

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has nominated Dr. Olufunke Omolara Tayo-Makanjuola for appointment as the Acting State Auditor-General.

Her appointment will take effect after confirmation by the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that her nomination was announced in Circular No. CIR/HOS/’26/052 dated July 28, 2026, and issued by the Office of the Head of Service.

The appointment takes effect from the same date.

Before her nomination, Tayo-Makanjuola served as the Head of Directorate, Government Accounts.

She handled financial management duties in the state public service and built a reputation for commitment, integrity, and professionalism during her years in office.

Dr. Tayo-Makanjuola was born on September 20, 1974, in Ikate-Elegushi, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

She has earned several academic qualifications, including a Doctor of Business Administration in International Business from Lagos State University, Ojo.

She also holds a Master of Business Administration in Human Resource Management from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, a Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Management from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, and Higher National Diploma and National Diploma certificates in Accounting from the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro. She also obtained an Advanced Diploma in Forensic Accounting and Criminal Intelligence from the University of Lagos.

She is a fellow and member of several professional bodies in the accounting and finance sector.

These include the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, the Chartered Institute of Directors, and the Certified Forensic Investigation Professionals in the United States.

She has also received the Distinguished Woman of Peace and Honour Award from the United Nations Positive Livelihood Award Centre in recognition of her contributions to society.