Police Release Osun SSG After Detention

The Osun State Police Command has released the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Teslim Igbalaiye, following his arrest during a raid on his residence in Osogbo.

Naija News reports that the release was announced on Thursday by the spokesperson for the Imole Campaign Council, Pelumi Olajengbesi, in a post on his verified Facebook page.

The campaign council is coordinating the re-election bid of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

“We sincerely appreciate the Inspector-General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, Osun State Command, for listening to the voice of reason despite pressure and for responding to the people’s demand regarding the unlawful arrest of the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Igbalaye Teslim,” Olajengbesi wrote.

The spokesperson for the Osun State Police Command, Abiodun Ojelabi, also confirmed Igbalaiye’s release during a telephone conversation with Punch in Osogbo.

Olajengbesi commended the police authorities for releasing the SSG, describing the development as a victory for justice and the rule of law.

“The Nigerian Police Force best serves the nation when it stands against oppression and upholds justice and the rule of law.

“Welcome back, Chief Igbalaye Teslim. Your courage and sacrifice for the people of Osun State will not be forgotten. Our SSG is out, back and solid,” he added.

SSG Arrested During Residence Raid

Igbalaiye and five others were arrested on Wednesday after police operatives raided his residence in Osogbo.

The police said one of those arrested at the property, Oladele Abiodun, was on its watchlist in connection with alleged criminal offences.

Others arrested were Akande Taiwo, 60; Adeyemo Lukman, 45; Olaoye Muftau, 50; and Aderemi Musliu, 40.

The command said the operation was carried out after it received intelligence that a suspected criminal gang was hiding at the location.

Ojelabi said operatives recovered ₦4,810,500, a Dynabook laptop, a photocopying machine, a printer, two Permanent Voter Cards and a voter register covering Wards 1 to 15.

“During the operation, officers recovered exhibits comprising a cash sum of four million, eight hundred and ten thousand, five hundred naira, one Dynabook laptop, one photocopy machine, one printer, two voter cards and a voter register for Wards 1-15,” he said.

The police spokesperson added that the exhibits had been taken into custody for forensic examination and further investigation.

“These exhibits have been secured and are currently in police custody for detailed forensic examination and further investigation,” he stated.

Vote-Buying Allegations Under Investigation

The command said the recovery of cash and voters’ details raised concerns about possible electoral offences.

“The recovery of the cash and the register containing voters’ details raises serious concerns regarding possible electoral offences and other criminal activities,” Ojelabi said.

He explained that investigators were examining possible violations of Section 121 of the Electoral Act 2022, including alleged voter bribery through the distribution of money or other inducements.

The police are also investigating possible criminal conspiracy and the alleged harbouring or concealment of a wanted suspect.

“While investigations are still ongoing, the facts presently available disclose reasonable grounds to investigate the commission of offences,” Ojelabi added.