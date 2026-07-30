PFIPC Scandal: ‘National Assembly Has Turned Nigeria Into A Joke’ – Kenneth Okonkwo

African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, has faulted the purported conclusion of the investigation regarding the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) without interrogating the ‘fake Director General’, Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi, and the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Naija News reports that Okonkwo, in a post via his 𝕏 handle, said any findings of the National Assembly that condemn Adeyemi or Gbajabiamila without hearing from them are a nullity and will be laughable.

Okonkwo also described the excuse that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) cannot produce Adeyemi because there is a court order remanding him in custody as another absurdity.

According to him, the National Assembly has turned Nigeria into a joke and urged Nigerians to ensure their votes count in 2027 to end the insanity.

He said, “The purported conclusion of the investigation of the criminality of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) without interrogating Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi, the DG of the agency, or Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to the President, is a rape of justice and a caricature of the independence of the legislature.

“Natural justice demands that you cannot condemn a man unheard. Any findings of the National Assembly that condemns the Prince or Femi without hearing from them is a nullity and will be laughable.

“The excuse that the IGP cannot produce Adeyemi because there is a court order remanding him in custody is another absurdity because the legislature is a separate arm of government that cannot be legitimately stopped from performing its constitutional duties by the order of another branch.

“If Adeyemi is in detention, is Femi also in detention? Why did the National Assembly not question Femi, who is not in detention? This National Assembly has turned Nigeria into a joke. Nigerians should end this insanity in 2027 through their votes and by ensuring that their votes count.”