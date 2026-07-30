Olubadan Gives Details Of Meeting With Tinubu, Other Traditional Rulers

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has revealed that his meeting with President Bola Tinubu, alongside other prominent traditional rulers in Oyo State, aimed to appreciate the efforts of his administration in tackling the deplorable condition of federal roads linking Ibadan, in particular, and Oyo State, in general, with neighbouring states.

Naija News reports that the Olubadan and other traditional rulers in Oyo State visited Tinubu on Thursday.

The traditional rulers in attendance, apart from the Olubadan, were the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Alao; the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Sefiu Oyebola; the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola; and the Osi Olubadan, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi.

Other monarchs at the meeting were the Alajawa of Ajawa, Oba Adeyeye Oyetunji; the Aare Ago of Ogbomoso, High Chief S. Otolorin, who represented the Soun of Ogbomoso; and the Onigbeti of Igbeti, Oba Abioye Basiru Olalekan.

In a statement signed by his Media Aide, Adeola Oloko, Olubadan said he and the other traditional rulers, during the visit, thanked Tinubu for the release of the abducted students and teachers in the state.

The statement read, “The visit to Mr President was also aimed at appreciating the efforts of his administration in tackling the deplorable condition of federal roads linking Ibadan in particular, and Oyo State in general, with neighbouring states.

“On the recent release of abducted teachers and students in Oriire from captivity, Oba Ladoja stated that even though they did not doubt the capacity of the Nigerian security operatives to deliver, there were fears over the possibility of the victims’ recovery at some point.

“This is why we believe that the efforts of both President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all stakeholders are commendable.”