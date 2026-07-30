Defamation: Trouble For Okonkwo As Udenwa Sues Him For ₦5 Billion

A former governor of Imo State, Achike Udenwa, has filed a ₦5 billion defamation suit against a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kenneth Okonkwo, over comments allegedly made during a television interview.

Naija News reports that the suit was instituted before the High Court of Imo State, Owerri Judicial Division, and served on Okonkwo outside the court’s jurisdiction at Ofuluonu, Nsukka, Enugu State.

Okonkwo, a Nollywood actor-turned-politician, is being sued over statements he allegedly made on June 8, 2026, while appearing on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.

According to the court documents, Okonkwo allegedly said, “That is why the NDC has released a statement that it is only the South-East caucus of the party that was involved in such problems. Onyema Ugochukwu, Achike Udenwa, Peter Obi and other leaders of South-East caucus were busy extorting the South-East aspirants.”

Udenwa claimed that the interview was broadcast live and later uploaded to Channels Television’s YouTube channel under the title, “Kenneth Okonkwo Criticises Peter Obi, Condemns NDC Primaries.”

He further alleged that the statement was amplified through Okonkwo’s verified account on X, Facebook and other social media platforms.

In his statement of claim, Udenwa denied collecting or extorting money from any political aspirant.

He said he was a member of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) but held no executive position in the party and played no role in its process for selecting candidates for the 2027 elections.

The former governor also maintained that he had never met with Onyema Ugochukwu or Peter Obi for the purpose of extorting aspirants from the South-East.

Udenwa stated that throughout his public career, he had never been accused of fraud, dishonesty or financial impropriety and had not been charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) or any other investigative agency.

He alleged that Okonkwo’s comments damaged his reputation and prompted several calls from associates demanding explanations.

Udenwa Demands Apology, Retraction

The former governor is asking the court to declare the statements false, malicious, baseless and defamatory.

He is also seeking ₦5 billion in general damages for alleged injury to his reputation, character, integrity and political standing.

Udenwa further asked the court to compel Okonkwo to publish a full retraction and apology on Channels Television, its YouTube channel and his accounts on 𝕏, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

He also wants the apology published in three national newspapers within 30 days.

Other reliefs sought include an order directing the removal of all related posts, videos and publications, as well as a perpetual injunction restraining Okonkwo from making similar allegations.

The former governor is additionally demanding N25m as legal fees and the cost of prosecuting the suit.

Counsel for the plaintiff, Chief Soronnadi Njoku (SAN), said Okonkwo had 42 days from the date of service to enter an appearance in the suit.

He added that the court could proceed to deliver judgment in Okonkwo’s absence should he fail to respond within the stipulated period.