‘I Started Having Issues With Him Carrying Women’ – Officer Speaks On Alleged Coup Mastermind

A Nigerian Army officer has told investigators that he became doubtful about the alleged 2025 coup plot after questioning the character and judgement of one of its suspected masterminds, Col. Mohammed Ma’aji.

According to Premium Times, the officer, Lt. Col. Shamsuddeen Bappah of the Nigerian Army Signals Corps, reportedly cited Ma’aji’s relationships with women and reliance on traditional spiritualists and Islamic clerics among the reasons he lost confidence in the alleged plan.

Bappah’s account was contained in an extrajudicial statement obtained during investigations into the alleged attempt to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The statement forms part of more than 7,400 pages of documents assembled by investigators for the prosecution of suspects before a military General Court Martial and the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The files reportedly include suspects’ statements, bank records, confidential notes, alleged conversations and other exhibits gathered during the investigation.

Investigators alleged that Bappah, a 41-year-old officer from Bauchi State and member of the Nigerian Defence Academy’s 56 Regular Course, attended meetings where the purported takeover was discussed.

He was also said to have admitted receiving money from Ma’aji, whom investigators identified as a central figure in the alleged conspiracy.

Security agencies launched the investigation after receiving intelligence in September 2025 that serving and retired military officers, alongside civilians, were allegedly planning to seize power violently.

Investigators reportedly believed that the group planned attacks on President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and senior military commanders.

Members of the alleged network were said to have been assigned responsibilities involving funding, logistics, propaganda, reconnaissance and military operations.

Bappah was allegedly expected to seize and hold the 102 Battalion in Zuma, Niger State.

Bappah told investigators that he had known Ma’aji since their days at the NDA, where the senior officer later served as his instructor and battalion adjutant.

He said discussions about changing the government had continued for several years.

He reportedly said, “We always discussed the situation of the country and the way things are going.

“So he told me that one thing that can solve it is to change the government, and we have been discussing it for like four to five years.”

According to the statement, Ma’aji became more direct during a meeting at the Command Guest House in Kaduna around 2022 or 2023.

“He told me that something will happen and the military will take over,” Bappah stated.

‘I Started Having Doubts’

Despite attending the meetings, Bappah said his confidence in Ma’aji gradually declined because of concerns about his personal conduct.

He told investigators, “I started having doubts when I saw his consistency on the issue of carrying women becoming too much, even in Abuja where his wife is.

“I felt that he’s not being loyal to his family.”

Bappah said he began to question whether Ma’aji could successfully lead the country if he could not inspire confidence among those close to him.

“I started wondering if he can handle Nigeria at large without betrayers,” he said.

He reportedly argued that Ma’aji’s relationships could expose the alleged group to blackmail and public embarrassment.

He added, “I also felt that due to his too many relationships with women, even for success, it could lead to failure.

“They may start bringing out some pictures or even videos of the relationship to castigate him, which eventually affected all of us.”

The lieutenant colonel also expressed concern about what he described as Ma’aji’s dependence on spiritualists.

Another issue, he said, was Ma’aji’s “involvement of diabolic people he calls Malams.”

“I never believed in such,” Bappah stated.

Naval Officer Also Expressed Doubts

Another suspect, Lt. Cdr Bayawo Abdullahi of the Nigerian Navy, reportedly told investigators that he also doubted Ma’aji’s ability to execute the alleged coup.

Abdullahi, a 38-year-old officer from Kogi State, attributed his scepticism to Ma’aji’s alleged failure to complete a logistics arrangement.

He reportedly said he later regarded Ma’aji as a joker and stopped responding to his messages.

The naval officer admitted that his major regret was failing to report the alleged plan to the authorities.

“I was not really into his plans and what and how he intends to do that,” he said.

Investigators, however, alleged that Abdullahi sent Ma’aji a WhatsApp message mocking Tinubu after the cancellation of the 2025 Independence Day parade.

Abdullahi later told interrogators that he sent the message without knowing that October 1 was allegedly being considered for the operation.

He stated, “I can state categorically that I was not aware that the October 1 parade was to be the execution date.

“Col Ma’aji did not inform me. That probably would have been discussed during their subsequent meetings, which I did not attend.”

Suspect Assigned Operational Role

Bappah reportedly said he was eventually given specific responsibilities despite his reservations about the plan.

According to him, Ma’aji informed him that Col. M.M. Adamu would coordinate the blocking of major entry routes into Abuja through Gwagwalada, Suleja and Keffi, while also deploying communication equipment.

“I was assigned that on the day of the execution of the plan to make arrests in Abuja,” Bappah told investigators.

He further alleged that Ma’aji instructed him to prepare and rehearse a speech that would be delivered after the purported takeover.

Bappah stated, “He suggested that arrangements to block battalions via road will be done by Col Adamu, so I should prepare to read a speech.

“He even told me to use a write-up to conduct rehearsals while I was in Lagos.”

Other suspects reportedly claimed that Bappah was expected to take control of the 102 Battalion in Zuma.

However, Maj. Abdulkarim Ibrahim allegedly told investigators that the responsibility for making a national broadcast was later transferred to him.

Ibrahim said he was initially assigned to secure the Armed Forces Headquarters before his role was changed to taking control of the Radio House in Abuja and delivering the takeover announcement.

Meetings Held In Abuja Residence

Bappah identified Ma’aji’s residence at Army Housing in Lokogoma, Abuja, as one of the locations where planning meetings allegedly took place.

He listed some of those who attended as Maj. A.J. Ibrahim, Maj. Iliyasu, Maj. M.A. Usman, Lt. Felix and Capt. Bello.

Bappah also admitted receiving ₦1.5 million from Ma’aji to repair his official Toyota Hilux after its engine developed a fault.

“He asked me if I have a vehicle in the unit, and I told him yes, but the engine has knocked,” he said.

The vehicle was allegedly required because Felix would need it “for assignment if anything happens.”

Bappah further admitted that ₦5 million was transferred into his Zenith Bank account.

According to him, Ma’aji told him to “take care of yourself and anything you want.”

Bappah told investigators that he knew the discussions about overthrowing the government were illegal but claimed he did not understand the full legal consequences.

“I knew the coup plot was illegal, but I didn’t know it was treason,” he said.

Asked why he failed to inform his superiors, he said he feared Ma’aji might harm him if he discovered that he had reported the plan.

“I didn’t report because I was afraid of him noticing and doing me harm if he discovered,” he stated.

He also admitted switching off his telephone after suspecting that Ma’aji and Felix had been arrested, saying he did so to avoid being traced by investigators.

Several suspects linked to the alleged plot are facing prosecution before either the General Court Martial or the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Some of those being tried before the Federal High Court have challenged the admissibility of their extrajudicial statements.

Ma’aji’s Military Career

Ma’aji, with service number N/10668, is an infantry officer whose military career spanned about three decades.

Born on March 1, 1976, he is from Edati Local Government Area of Niger State and joined the Nigerian Army through the NDA’s 47 Regular Course.

He completed his military training in 2000, became a lieutenant colonel in 2013 and was promoted to colonel in 2017.

Ma’aji served in several operational roles, including Operation Crocodile Smile II in 2017, which focused on militancy, oil theft and insecurity in the Niger Delta and parts of the South-West.

At the time of his arrest in September 2025, he was reportedly the Commanding Officer of the 19 Battalion in Okitipupa, Ondo State.