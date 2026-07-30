Obasanjo Lists 1966 Coups, June 12 Annulment Among Nigeria’s ‘Black Days’

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has described the January 15, 1966 coup, the July 29, 1966 counter-coup and the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election as some of the darkest moments in Nigeria’s history.

Naija News reports that Obasanjo, however, urged Nigerians to draw lessons from the events and use them to promote national unity, inclusion and development.

He spoke on Wednesday in Umuahia, Abia State, during the 60th memorial service for Nigeria’s first military Head of State, Gen. Johnson Thomas Umunnakwe Aguiyi-Ironsi, who was assassinated on July 29, 1966.

The former President renewed his call for History to be fully restored as a subject in Nigerian schools, warning that a country that fails to understand its past could repeat previous mistakes.

“Nigeria has many black days, and because of these black days, we must remember history to learn the right lessons,” Obasanjo said.

He urged Nigerians to examine the lessons from the country’s major political crises rather than continue to dwell on the divisions they created.

“July 29 is one black day in the history of Nigeria. January 15 is another black day. The annulment of June 12 was also a black day. But the question is: what lessons do we learn from them?” he asked.

According to him, many of the painful episodes in Nigeria’s history were characterised by exclusion, destruction and division.

“Most of these black days excluded, destroyed and separated us. But we can learn the right lessons and draw inspiration for inclusion, construction, cooperation and bringing our people together,” he said.

Aguiyi-Ironsi Was A Father Figure — Ex-President

Reflecting on his relationship with Aguiyi-Ironsi, Obasanjo described the late military leader as a father figure who treated junior officers with care and respect.

He also praised Aguiyi-Ironsi’s military career, recalling his role in the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Congo.

Obasanjo noted that the late Head of State attained several historic milestones in the Nigerian military, becoming the country’s first indigenous Captain, Major, Lieutenant-Colonel, Brigadier and Major-General.

He urged Nigerians to preserve the memories of leaders who made sacrifices for the country and to ensure that the lessons of their lives were passed to future generations.