Marcus Rashford Bids Farewell To FC Barcelona

Marcus Rashford has thanked Barcelona for an unforgettable spell after the Spanish champions decided against making his loan move permanent, forcing the England forward to return to Manchester United ahead of the new Premier League season.

Marcus Rashford, 28, spent the 2025/26 campaign at the Catalan club, scoring 14 goals and providing 14 assists in 49 appearances as Barcelona retained the LaLiga title and lifted the Spanish Supercopa. He also made his mark in El Clasico, although fierce competition from Lamine Yamal and Raphinha meant he was not always a regular starter.

Barcelona had the option to sign Rashford permanently for around €30m, but chose not to activate the clause. The club instead strengthened its attack with the arrivals of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United and Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund, effectively ending hopes of Rashford extending his stay.

The England international confirmed his departure from FC Barcelona with a heartfelt message on his official Instagram page.

“I’m very grateful to everyone at the club for making my time here such a positive and memorable experience,” Rashford wrote.

“I’ve enjoyed every moment and will take many special memories with me. I wish the club and all its supporters the very best of luck and every success in the season ahead.”

He ended the message with: “Visca el Barca.”

Rashford is currently on holiday after helping England finish third at this month’s World Cup and is expected to report back to Manchester United’s Carrington training ground in early August.

His long term future at Old Trafford, however, remains uncertain. United are understood to value the forward at around €40m and would rather avoid selling him to another Premier League club if a permanent transfer becomes possible.

Manager Michael Carrick has refused to rule out Rashford playing for United again, insisting a decision on the forward will be made at the appropriate time.

Rashford’s situation has changed significantly over the past year. After falling out of favour under former United boss Ruben Amorim and spending a short loan spell at Aston Villa, he revived his career in Spain with a productive season at Barcelona.

Despite his success, the financial package required to complete a permanent deal proved too expensive for Barcelona, who have now shifted their attention elsewhere. The Spanish champions remain in the market for a new striker to replace Robert Lewandowski, with Atletico Madrid forward Julián Álvarez reportedly their preferred target.