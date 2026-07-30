LPDC Suspends SAN Joe-Kyari Gadzama For Three Years

The Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) has suspended Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Joe-Kyari Gadzama from practising law for three years.

He was suspended after being found guilty of professional misconduct in connection with the legal case involving victims of the 2001 Zaki Biam killings in Benue State.

Naija News reports that the decision was delivered on Wednesday following a petition marked BB/LPDC/1314/2024, which was filed by lawyer Chris Alash.

The committee also suspended another lawyer, Ocha Ulegede, from legal practice for two years over the same matter.

According to the LPDC, both lawyers breached parts of the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners, 2023.

The committee directed that all heads of superior courts of record across Nigeria should be informed of its decision.

It also stated that the suspensions took effect immediately from the date of the judgment.

The case is linked to the killings that took place in October 2001 when soldiers entered several communities in and around Zaki Biam in Benue State after the bodies of 19 soldiers were discovered in the area.

During the operation, more than 200 villagers lost their lives, while many homes and properties were destroyed.

After the incident, victims and survivors filed a lawsuit against the Federal Government at the Federal High Court in Enugu.

They asked the court to award compensation for the loss of lives, damaged property and the violation of their fundamental rights.

In July 2007, the court awarded the plaintiffs N41.8 billion as compensation.

The Federal Government later challenged the judgment at the Court of Appeal before both sides began talks to settle the matter outside the court.

Those discussions reportedly ended with an agreement for the payment of N8 billion.

The planned payment later became controversial after reports claimed the money would be paid through the Benue State Government led at the time by former Governor Gabriel Suswam.

In February 2015, senior lawyers Itsay Sagay and Mike Ozekhome warned the Federal Government against paying the compensation through the state government.

Reacting to the LPDC ruling, Gadzama rejected the allegations against him and insisted that he acted properly throughout the case.

He maintained that the judgment creditors personally hired him through written letters of instruction and said the evidence before the disciplinary committee did not support its findings.

The senior lawyer also disclosed that he has directed his legal team to file an appeal against the decision.

He said he remains confident that the ruling will be challenged through the legal process and maintained that filing the appeal allows him to continue practising law until the matter is finally decided, as provided under the Legal Practitioners Act.