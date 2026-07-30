Lagos Unseals Six Ikorodu Steel Firms After Pollution Compliance

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Lagos State government has reopened six iron and steel manufacturing companies in the Odogunyan area of Ikorodu after confirming improvements in their environmental compliance.

Naija News understands that the companies were sealed on Monday following the detection of high pollution levels and other environmental violations in the Ikorodu Industrial Corridor.

The reopening followed a fact-finding exercise and compliance assessment carried out by the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) to determine whether the affected companies had addressed the environmental infractions that led to the enforcement action.

The agency, under the leadership of its General Manager, Dr Babatunde Ajayi, said the companies had taken steps to improve their environmental practices.

The affected companies are African Steel Mills Ltd, Pulkit Alloy & Steel Limited, LandCraft Industries Ltd, Sunflag Steel Nigeria Ltd, Gemini Steel Nigeria Ltd and Top Steel Nigeria Ltd.

All six companies are located in the Odogunyan area of Ikorodu.

Speaking during the reopening exercise, Ajayi explained that the initial enforcement action became necessary after the agency discovered several environmental infractions linked to the operations of the companies.

He said the violations included the emission of brown dust, black dust, mill scale, shredded dust, dead dust and other non-metallic particulate matter.

According to him, the pollutants posed serious risks to air quality, public health and the environment around the industrial corridor.

Ajayi disclosed that after extensive discussions with the affected companies, LASEPA signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the manufacturers before the facilities were reopened.

Under the agreement, the companies committed to complying fully with environmental laws, regulations and operational guidelines issued by LASEPA.

They also agreed to implement all corrective measures contained in the MoU and ensure that their operations were carried out in an environmentally responsible manner.

Ajayi said the enforcement operation was triggered by data from LASEPA’s real-time air quality monitoring network, which detected unusually high pollution levels in the Odogunyan Industrial Corridor.

He explained that the agency had monitoring devices installed at strategic locations across Lagos State, with the data made available to the public.

“On Monday, July 27, we carried out an intensive enforcement exercise in the industrial and commercial corridors of Lagos after our air quality monitors detected several red flags,” Ajayi said.

“LASEPA has monitoring devices strategically installed across the State, and the data generated is publicly accessible. Once we observed abnormal pollution levels, we immediately deployed our enforcement teams for on-site inspections.”

He added that the agency was also concerned about how industrial waste was being handled by heavy-polluting companies in the area.

“We are equally concerned about the management of industrial waste in these heavy-polluting facilities because continuous monitoring and enforcement remain critical to reducing environmental pollution, promoting environmental protection, and safeguarding the health and livelihoods of Lagos residents,” he stated.

The LASEPA boss said the companies must continue to meet strict environmental standards as part of the conditions for remaining operational.

He directed the affected industries to install and maintain effective filtration systems on their furnaces to reduce harmful emissions.

The companies were also instructed to ensure proper handling, management and disposal of industrial waste in line with LASEPA’s approved environmental standards and procedures.

Ajayi said the agency’s technical team would continue to monitor the companies and provide guidance to ensure compliance.

“Our technical team is permanently stationed within the Odogunyan Industrial Corridor to provide technical guidance and ensure strict compliance with these directives.

“The companies are expected to fully implement these measures to sustain environmentally responsible operations,” he added.

Ajayi also highlighted the dangers of prolonged exposure to polluted air, particularly fine particulate matter known as PM2.5.

He explained that continued exposure to high levels of PM2.5 could lead to respiratory illnesses and other serious health problems.

The General Manager said LASEPA’s swift response after detecting the increased pollution had already led to a significant reduction in emissions in the affected area.

He said the reduction would help to minimise the potential health risks faced by residents living around the industrial corridor.

Ajayi reiterated the agency’s commitment to regular environmental monitoring and enforcement across industrial areas in Lagos.

He stressed that environmental compliance was not a one-off requirement but a continuous responsibility for companies operating in the state.

“Our enforcement and monitoring teams will remain on the ground every day to ensure that industrial activities do not compromise the health, safety, and well-being of residents living within host communities,” he stated.

Also speaking during the reopening exercise, the newly appointed Zonal Head of Ikorodu I, Engr Taiwo Olumuyiwa, urged the companies to strengthen their environmental management systems.

Olumuyiwa advised the manufacturers to adopt international best practices that would help reduce harmful emissions, improve industrial waste management and promote cleaner production methods.

He reaffirmed LASEPA’s readiness to work with industries to achieve better environmental standards while maintaining strict enforcement against companies that violate environmental regulations.

He said the agency’s goal was to protect public health and contribute to the development of a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable Lagos State.