INEC Identifies 11 Osun Election Flashpoints, Orders Tighter Security

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has identified 11 local government areas in Osun State as potential security flashpoints ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

Naija News reports that the commission also urged security agencies to prevent thuggery, cult-related violence and attempts to disrupt voting in the affected areas.

The INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, disclosed this on Wednesday at the Osun Governorship Election Stakeholders’ Forum held in Osogbo.

He said the commission had incorporated its Electoral Risk Management framework into preparations for the poll to track and respond to security, political and operational threats.

Amupitan said the framework enabled the commission to collect and analyse risk indicators, identify emerging threats and introduce preventive measures in vulnerable communities.

According to him, the local government areas classified as hotspots are Atakumosa East, Atakumosa West, Boripe, Ede North, Ede South, Ife Central, Ifedayo, Ila, Osogbo, Ifelodun and Oriade.

“These hotspot locations will receive specialised, high-visibility security deployments. Security forces have been issued strict operational directives to neutralise thuggery, cult activities, and any attempt at ballot disruption, while maintaining absolute professional neutrality,” he said.

The INEC chairman added that the commission had mapped localised risk corridors and prioritised security interventions in areas considered susceptible to violence or electoral disruption.

Mock Accreditation Holds August 1

Amupitan announced that INEC would conduct a mock accreditation exercise on August 1 to test its systems and assess its preparedness for the election.

He said the exercise would take place in 12 selected local government areas, with four chosen from each of the state’s three senatorial districts.

The chairman disclosed that Osun had 2,339,233 registered voters, adding that 322,822 newly registered voters had collected their Permanent Voter Cards.

He said the commission had extended the deadline for PVC collection until July 31 to allow more eligible voters to obtain their cards.

Speaking on the reported attack on INEC officials and the theft of PVCs in Okuku, Odo-Otin Local Government Area, Amupitan said the stolen cards would be rendered unusable.

He explained that the serial numbers of the cards would be permanently blacklisted on the commission’s central server.

The INEC chairman added that security agencies were closing in on those responsible for the attack.

He also directed the commission’s Information and Communication Technology Department to reprint the stolen PVCs to ensure that affected voters were not disenfranchised.

Police Promise Neutral Deployment

The Osun State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, said the police and other security agencies had developed comprehensive plans to protect voters, election officials, observers, journalists and electoral materials.

“The Nigeria Police Force, as the lead agency in election security, is fully prepared to discharge its constitutional responsibility with professionalism, impartiality, and respect for the rule of law,” Gotan said.

He added that special attention would be given to the identified flashpoints through increased intelligence gathering, continued engagement with stakeholders and the deployment of additional personnel.

The police commissioner warned that anyone attempting to undermine the election would face legal consequences regardless of social standing or political affiliation.

He also urged political parties, candidates and their supporters to avoid inflammatory statements, reject violence and use lawful channels to resolve electoral disputes.