IG Redeploys Embattled Osun Police Commissioner To Force HQ

The Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Ibrahim Gotan, has been redeployed from the state command to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

According to a police wireless message obtained by SaharaReporters, the redeployment was approved by the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, and takes immediate effect.

The signal, marked “Most Immediate” and dated July 30, 2026, was circulated by the Force Secretariat to police commands and specialised units across the country.

The internal police communication stated that Gotan had been posted to the Commissioner of Police, Communications Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja, on special duty.

“INGENPOL HAS ORDERED THE POSTING OF COMPOL IBRAHIM GOTAN TO CP COMM OPS FHQ ABUJA ON SPECIAL DUTY W.E.F. X TREAT AS VERY IMPORTANT PLEASE,” the message read.

The directive was sent to the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Department of Operations, Department of Information and Communication Technology, Assistant Inspectors-General of Police in the various zones, Commissioners of Police nationwide and other specialised formations for immediate compliance.

Reacting to the development, the Special Assistant on Digital Media to Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, Oni Gbenga Lawrence, welcomed the redeployment.

In a post on X, Lawrence thanked the Inspector-General of Police, saying the decision reflected the wishes of the people.

“The Commissioner of Police in Osun State has been removed. We thank the Inspector General of Police for listening to the voice of the people. The will of the people cannot be denied.

“Congratulations to the good people of Osun State,” he wrote.

The redeployment comes as political activities intensify ahead of the August 15 governorship election in Osun State.

Security arrangements have remained a major issue among political stakeholders in the state.

Earlier on Thursday, Governor Ademola Adeleke alleged that violence, intimidation and politically motivated arrests were escalating ahead of the election.

The governor accused the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) and the police of targeting his supporters, claims that had yet to receive an official response from the police or the APC as of the time of filing this report.