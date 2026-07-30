Gov. Adeleke Speaks As Police Arrest Osun SSG

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has declared that the people of the state will not bow to any form of intimidation or external influence as they prepare for the August 15 governorship election.

The Governor made the declaration in a post on Thursday via his 𝕏 account hours after operatives of the Osun State Police Command arrested the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, for alleged vote buying.

Naija News reports that Adeleke, who did not directly mention the event, submitted that the people of Osun have never bowed to intimidation, adding that they are resilient, determined, and fiercely protective of their rights.

He assured that the mandate of the people will prevail at the polls.

“Throughout history of Osun State, our people have never bowed to intimidation. We are resilient, determined, and fiercely protective of our rights.

“As we approach the August 15 governorship election, I have absolute confidence that no amount of external interference or intimidation can override the collective will of people of Osun State.

“The verdict of the people will prevail. Independent polls consistently point to a clear and decisive victory for Accord Party, because the people can see and feel the impact of our administration. From infrastructure and education to healthcare, workers’ welfare, and pension reforms, our record speaks for itself,” he wrote.

Governor Adeleke also expressed optimism that he would be elected for a second term, urging the people to remain vigilant and defend their votes.

“By the grace of God and with the continued support of the good people of Osun, our second term will build on these achievements and deliver even greater progress for every community. The best days of Osun are still ahead.

“Let’s remain united and vigilant. Vote Accord and be prepared to defend your votes,” he wrote.