Gift Orban Joins Amedspor On Loan From Hoffenheim With Permanent Transfer Clause

Nigerian striker Gift Orban has completed a season-long loan move to newly promoted Turkish Süper Lig club Amedspor from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

The agreement includes an obligation to buy if certain conditions are met, opening the door for the 24-year-old to make the move permanent. It also ends months of uncertainty over his future after falling out of Hoffenheim’s plans with no clear route back into the first team.

Orban returns to action after spending last season on loan at Italian club Hellas Verona, where he scored seven goals and registered three assists in 29 Serie A appearances. Despite his contributions, Verona were relegated from the top flight and an altercation with a fan towards the end of the campaign effectively ended any prospect of a permanent switch.

The Nigerian had also been linked with Serie A side Bologna during the summer transfer window, but the move never progressed.

According to his agent, Atta Aneke, Amedspor’s long-term vision played a decisive role in convincing the forward to head to Turkey.

“Gift believes Amedspor are an ambitious club with a clear project and a huge fan base,” Aneke told Footy-Africa.

“After speaking with the club, he felt their vision matched his own ambitions. He is excited to join them and help the team achieve its goals this season.”

Aneke also said Orban is eager to test himself in one of Europe’s competitive leagues.

“He is delighted to move to Turkish football because he knows it is a highly competitive league that has been home to many successful Nigerian players,” he said.

“Gift is looking forward to the challenge, settling in quickly and contributing to the team’s journey in the top flight.”

Orban first caught the eye in European football with Norwegian club Stabæk before enjoying a prolific spell at Belgian side Gent, where he scored 32 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions. His impressive form earned him a €12 million move to French club Lyon in January 2024.

He now becomes the latest Nigerian to head to Turkey, following Kelechi Iheanacho’s recent move to Bursaspor.