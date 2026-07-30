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Fulham Complete €42m Gonzalo Garcia Signing As Real Madrid Secure Sell-on Clause

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By Ernest Victor
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Gonzalo Garcia
Gonzalo Garcia

Key Takeaways

  • Fulham have completed the signing of Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia for up to €42m, ending weeks of speculation over the 22-year-old’s future.
  • Transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, confirmed on July 30 that the deal is €40m fixed plus €2m bonuses, with Real Madrid securing a 30 per cent sell-on clause.
  • Fulham manager, Alvaro Arbeloa, who signed a three-year contract this month, is expected to give Garcia a big role after Rodrigo Muniz’s injury-hit season.

Fulham have completed the signing of Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia in a deal worth up to €42 million, ending weeks of speculation over the Spanish forward’s future.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the move earlier today, July 30, revealing that the agreement between both clubs has now been finalised.

“Here we go! Gonzalo García is joining Fulham, the deal with Real Madrid has been officially finalised,” he said.

The deal includes a fixed transfer fee of €40 million, with a further €2 million in performance-related bonuses. Real Madrid have also negotiated a 30 per cent sell-on clause, a first refusal right on any future matching offer, and will retain an interest in the player’s long-term development.

Garcia heads to Craven Cottage after attracting interest from several clubs across Europe, including Borussia Dortmund, Stuttgart, Fenerbahce and Sevilla. Fulham’s appointment of Alvaro Arbeloa as manager is understood to have played a key role in the transfer, with the pair having previously worked together in Real Madrid’s academy.

Arbeloa, who signed a three-year contract with Fulham earlier this month after replacing Marco Silva, knows Garcia well from their time together in Madrid and is expected to give the 22-year-old a prominent role in his plans.

Garcia leaves Real Madrid after progressing through the club’s academy and enjoying an impressive rise over the past two seasons. He scored 25 goals in 36 matches for Real Madrid Castilla during the 2024/25 campaign before earning a place in the senior squad.

He announced himself on the global stage at the 2025 Club World Cup, scoring four goals in six appearances after stepping into the starting line-up during Kylian Mbappe’s illness.

Although opportunities became harder to come by in a star-studded attack, Garcia still featured regularly last season, making 39 appearances across all competitions. He scored eight goals and provided three assists, with his involvement increasing after Arbeloa’s promotion to the first team in January.

Fulham believe the Spain youth international can strengthen their attack following an injury-hit campaign for Rodrigo Muniz, who managed just one Premier League goal in 21 appearances. Garcia is also expected to compete with youngster Jonah Kusi-Asare for a regular starting place.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: [email protected]

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