Fulham Complete €42m Gonzalo Garcia Signing As Real Madrid Secure Sell-on Clause

Fulham have completed the signing of Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia in a deal worth up to €42 million, ending weeks of speculation over the Spanish forward’s future.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the move earlier today, July 30, revealing that the agreement between both clubs has now been finalised.

“Here we go! Gonzalo García is joining Fulham, the deal with Real Madrid has been officially finalised,” he said.

The deal includes a fixed transfer fee of €40 million, with a further €2 million in performance-related bonuses. Real Madrid have also negotiated a 30 per cent sell-on clause, a first refusal right on any future matching offer, and will retain an interest in the player’s long-term development.

Garcia heads to Craven Cottage after attracting interest from several clubs across Europe, including Borussia Dortmund, Stuttgart, Fenerbahce and Sevilla. Fulham’s appointment of Alvaro Arbeloa as manager is understood to have played a key role in the transfer, with the pair having previously worked together in Real Madrid’s academy.

Arbeloa, who signed a three-year contract with Fulham earlier this month after replacing Marco Silva, knows Garcia well from their time together in Madrid and is expected to give the 22-year-old a prominent role in his plans.

Garcia leaves Real Madrid after progressing through the club’s academy and enjoying an impressive rise over the past two seasons. He scored 25 goals in 36 matches for Real Madrid Castilla during the 2024/25 campaign before earning a place in the senior squad.

He announced himself on the global stage at the 2025 Club World Cup, scoring four goals in six appearances after stepping into the starting line-up during Kylian Mbappe’s illness.

Although opportunities became harder to come by in a star-studded attack, Garcia still featured regularly last season, making 39 appearances across all competitions. He scored eight goals and provided three assists, with his involvement increasing after Arbeloa’s promotion to the first team in January.

Fulham believe the Spain youth international can strengthen their attack following an injury-hit campaign for Rodrigo Muniz, who managed just one Premier League goal in 21 appearances. Garcia is also expected to compete with youngster Jonah Kusi-Asare for a regular starting place.