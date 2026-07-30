Former Finance Minister, Abubakar Alhaji Is Dead

Former Minister of Finance and Sardauna of Sokoto, Abubakar Alhaji, is dead.

Family sources confirmed to Sahara Reporters that the elder statesman died on Thursday morning at a hospital in Abuja after a brief illness. He was 88.

Alhaji served in several strategic positions in the Federal Government and later represented Nigeria as High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

A direct descendant of Shehu Usmanu Danfodiyo, Alhaji began his career in the Federal Civil Service in 1964 as an Assistant Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Finance.

He rose through the ranks and was appointed Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Trade in 1975 before returning to the Ministry of Finance in the same capacity in 1979.

During his tenure as Permanent Secretary, he managed Nigeria’s engagement with external creditors and was a member of the country’s negotiating team for the Lomé II Agreement.

His administrative record earned him appointment as Minister of State for Budget and National Planning in 1988 under the military administration of General Ibrahim Babangida.

Alhaji later served as Minister of Finance between 1990 and 1991, overseeing the nation’s finances during a period marked by economic reforms and Nigeria’s engagement with international financial institutions.

Following his exit from the Finance Ministry, he was appointed Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom in 1992.

He served in London until 1996, when he was replaced during the military administration of the late General Sani Abacha.

Beyond his career in public service, Alhaji was a prominent traditional title holder in Northern Nigeria.

He was turbaned as the Sardauna of Sokoto in 1990, succeeding to one of the Sokoto Caliphate’s most revered titles previously held by the late Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Premier of Northern Nigeria who was assassinated in 1966.

As Sardauna, he was widely regarded as a custodian of the history, values and heritage of the Sokoto Caliphate.