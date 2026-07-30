C&S Movement Spiritual Father, Emmanuel Alogbo Is Dead

The Cherubim & Seraphim (C&S) Movement Church Worldwide, Ayo Ni O, has announced the death of its Spiritual Father, His Most Eminence Emmanuel Alogbo, at the age of 93.

Alogbo died peacefully in the early hours of Thursday, July 30, 2026, at his residence in Lagos, the church announced.

Naija News reports that the church made this known in a statement issued on Thursday by its Secretary-General, Prophet Anthony Olusesan Samaye.

According to the statement, the cleric died at about 2:10 am while surrounded by members of his family and domestic staff.

“With gratitude to God Almighty for a life well spent, on behalf of the Board of Trustees and the entire church, I write to inform you all that our Spiritual Father… was called to glory in the early hours of today, July 30, 2026, at about 2:10 a.m.,” the statement read.

The church described the late Alogbo as a devoted spiritual leader who dedicated his life to the service of God and humanity.

During his years of leadership, he played a major role in the spiritual growth and expansion of the Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church, both in Nigeria and abroad.

Alogbo was also widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s longest-serving church leaders and remained an important figure in the Cherubim & Seraphim Movement.

His death has left members and followers of the church mourning the loss of a spiritual leader who devoted several decades to the growth of the Christian faith.

Following his death, the church announced that prayer sessions would be held daily for seven days.

The prayer sessions will begin at 5 pm each day and take place at the late cleric’s residence at Plot 1, Alogbo Close, off Ahmadiyya Bus Stop, Ijaiye-Ojokoro, Lagos.

The church urged members and followers to remain steadfast in their faith as they mourn the late spiritual father.

It added that further details about his funeral arrangements would be announced later.

The church prayed for the repose of Alogbo’s soul and asked God to give members the strength to cope with his death.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace, and may God grant the church the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement added.