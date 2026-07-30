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Did You Campaign To Perpetuate Generational Hunger – Sowore Knocks Tinubu

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By Justina Otio
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AAC Presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore
AAC Presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore

Key Takeaways

  • Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, slammed President Bola Tinubu on 𝕏 after Tinubu said hunger existed in Nigeria long before his birth.
  • President Bola Tinubu spoke at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, saying he inherited past national liabilities while discussing reforms, population growth, and economic trajectory.
  • Omoyele Sowore also attacked Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, after ABSSAA announced permit fees like ₦200 million for presidential campaign adverts and ₦150 million for governorship.

Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore has berated President Bola Tinubu over his comment on hunger in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, while speaking at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, had said hunger existed in Nigeria long before his birth.

He was defending his economic record by noting that he inherited past national liabilities.

The president also addressed the country’s economic trajectory, population growth, and reform outcomes.

However, speaking via a post on 𝕏, Sowore described Tinubu’s submission as clueless.

He questioned if Tinubu came into power to perpetuate generational hunger or to end it.

Sowore wrote: “This @officialABAT man is clueless. Did he campaign to perpetuate generational hunger or to end it?

“If hunger existed before you were born, @officialABAT, wasn’t that exactly why you sought power, to end it?

“It has always been a known fact that you and your ilk sought power to perpetuate hunger. #TinubuMustGO #Sowore2027.”

Meanwhile, Sowore has berated the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, over his latest directive on political campaign advertising permit fees.

Naija News reports that the Abia State Structures for Signages and Advertising Agency (ABSSAA) had, during a Stakeholders Forum on Wednesday, announced that presidential candidates will pay ₦200 million, while governorship candidates will be required to pay ₦150 million for political campaign advertising fees.

Senatorial candidates are also expected to pay ₦100 million, while candidates for the House of Representatives and State House of Assembly would pay ₦50 million and ₦20 million, respectively.

Reacting in a post on his 𝕏 account on Thursday, Sowore described Otti as a ‘massive scam.’

Alex C. Otti has become one of Nigeria’s biggest political disappointments. @alexottiofr is a massive scam, and the full extent of that scam is still unraveling,” Sowore wrote.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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