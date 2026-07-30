Atiku Visits Amaechi (Photos)

The 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, visited his running mate for the election, Rotimi Amaechi.

Naija News reports that Atiku visited Amaechi at his residence in Abuja in the company of some of his associates.

According to the former Vice President, the purpose was a condolence visit to Amaechi over the death of his mother.

“Today, I led a delegation of friends and associates to pay a condolence visit to H.E. Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the Vice Presidential candidate of our party, in Abuja.

“The passing of his beloved mother, Dame Mary Oduah Amaechi, remains a significant loss not only to the Amaechi family but to us all,” he wrote.

Atiku disclosed that despite the solemnity of the situation, he was glad to have met the former Governor of Rivers State in high spirits.

“I am pleased to have met my brother Amaechi in high spirits, even at this moment of grief.

“Our prayers are with the family, and may Mama’s soul rest in perfect peace,” he added.