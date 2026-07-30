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Atiku Visits Amaechi (Photos)

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Atiku Abubakar speaking during visit to Rotimi Amaechi
Atiku Abubakar speaking during visit to Rotimi Amaechi

Key Takeaways

  • ADC 2027 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday visited his running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, at his residence in Abuja.
  • Atiku Abubakar said he led a delegation of friends and associates to console Amaechi over the death of his mother, Dame Mary Oduah Amaechi.
  • Atiku Abubakar said he met Amaechi in high spirits despite the grief and added that the delegation prayed for the family’s comfort.

The 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, visited his running mate for the election, Rotimi Amaechi.

Naija News reports that Atiku visited Amaechi at his residence in Abuja in the company of some of his associates.

According to the former Vice President, the purpose was a condolence visit to Amaechi over the death of his mother.

“Today, I led a delegation of friends and associates to pay a condolence visit to H.E. Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the Vice Presidential candidate of our party, in Abuja.

“The passing of his beloved mother, Dame Mary Oduah Amaechi, remains a significant loss not only to the Amaechi family but to us all,” he wrote.

L-R (Front row): Former presidential media aide, Lauretta Onochie, former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar
L-R (Front row): Former presidential media aide, Lauretta Onochie, former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Atiku disclosed that despite the solemnity of the situation, he was glad to have met the former Governor of Rivers State in high spirits.

“I am pleased to have met my brother Amaechi in high spirits, even at this moment of grief.

“Our prayers are with the family, and may Mama’s soul rest in perfect peace,” he added.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
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