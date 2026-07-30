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Atiku Saddened As Former Minister Of Finance Dies

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

The 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has expressed sadness over the demise of a former Minister of Finance and Sardauna of Sokoto, Abubakar Alhaji.

Naija News earlier reported that family sources confirmed to Sahara Reporters that the elder statesman died on Thursday morning at a hospital in Abuja after a brief illness.

Abubakar Alhaji was said to have died at the age of 88.

Reacting to the development, Atiku, in a post via his 𝕏 handle, described Abubakar as an accomplished public servant, diplomat, and elder statesman whose decades of dedicated service left an enduring mark on our nation’s development.

While condoling with the family of the deceased and the people of Sokoto State, Atiku wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji, the Sardaunan Sokoto, former Minister of Finance, and former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. Nigeria has lost an accomplished public servant, diplomat, and elder statesman whose decades of dedicated service left an enduring mark on our nation’s development.

“My heartfelt condolences go to his family, the people and government of Sokoto State, the Sultanate Council, and all Nigerians mourning this immense loss. May Almighty Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings, grant him Aljannatul Firdaus, and comfort all who grieve. Ameen.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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