Atiku Condemns Assault On Tinubu Supporter, Warns Against Political Violence

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the assault on a supporter of President Bola Tinubu during a political event in Delta State.

He argued that no Nigerian should be attacked for expressing political views, regardless of differing opinions.

Naija News reports that the ex-VP was reacting to reports that one Tempo Mudi, said to be a Protocol Officer to the Delta State Governor, was attacked by some youths while campaigning for President Tinubu’s re-election at the Petroleum Training Institute Conference Centre in Effurun, Delta State.

The ex-VP described the attack as unacceptable and contrary to democratic principles.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said no Nigerian should be attacked for expressing political views, regardless of differing opinions.

“No matter how unpopular a political opinion may be, no Nigerian deserves to be assaulted for expressing it.

“Democracy thrives on persuasion, debate and the freedom to hold divergent views, not intimidation, violence or mob action,” he said.

He acknowledged what he described as growing public anger over the country’s economic situation, saying many Nigerians, particularly young people, were frustrated by hardship, inflation, unemployment and declining purchasing power.

However, he maintained that such grievances should be expressed through constitutional means rather than violence.

“President Tinubu’s record has already rendered its own verdict. Nigerians know that this administration has been an abysmal failure.

“Its record of economic mismanagement, deepening poverty, rising insecurity and broken promises speaks louder than any campaign speech.

“But no matter how justified the public anger may be, violence is not, and can never be, the route to national redemption. We must not become what we seek to replace,” the release further quoted him as saying.

Atiku urged Nigerians to use the ballot box to hold leaders accountable instead of resorting to physical confrontation.

The release noted, “Our greatest weapon against bad governance is not our fists but our votes

“Those who have inflicted untold hardship on Nigerians should be rejected through the ballot box, not through physical confrontation.

“The Permanent Voter Card remains the most powerful instrument for democratic change.”

He also appealed to youths in Delta State and across the country to remain peaceful, law-abiding and committed to democratic processes.

According to him, the opposition must distinguish itself by demonstrating tolerance, civility and respect for the rights of all citizens, including political opponents.