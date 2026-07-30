APM Hails Makinde Over Purchase Of Surveillance Aircraft

The Allied People’s Movement (APM) has commended the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for purchasing two surveillance aircraft to strengthen security operations and tackle murders, kidnappings and other criminal activities in the state.

The party said the move demonstrated the governor’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of residents.

The APM said the two DA 42 MNG model aircraft, acquired for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations, were fitted with sophisticated surveillance equipment capable of identifying targets from both high and low altitudes.

The party said the aircraft would provide additional support to security agencies operating in Oyo State, including the Amotekun Corps, in the fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping for ransom and other crimes.

The National Chairman of the APM, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, stated this in a statement issued on the development.

Dantalle said the acquisition of the aircraft was in line with the constitutional responsibility of government to protect the people.

“This is in tandem with Section 14(2)b of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, which provides that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government,” he said.

The APM chairman described Makinde, who is also the party’s presidential candidate, as a leader who had demonstrated the capacity to protect lives and property in Oyo State.

He said the governor’s approach to security was important for the growth of democracy and development.

“Governor Makinde, who is also the APM presidential Candidate, has demonstrated exceptional leadership capacity, managerial acumen and political sagacity to safeguard lives and property in Oyo State, which is essential for sustainable democracy and development,” Dantalle stated.

The party praised what it described as the governor’s visionary, purposeful and inclusive administration, saying his policies had transformed the state.

It urged residents of Oyo State to continue supporting the APM-led government.

“The party hails his visionary, purposeful, and inclusive governance that has transformed Oyo State and urges residents to keep supporting the APM government in the state,” the statement said.

The party chairman added that the welfare of citizens should remain at the centre of democratic governance.

“The well-being of the people is the hallmark of democratic governance. APM will continue to put the interest of the masses first, as proved in Oyo and Bauchi States, where the party is in power. Nigerians desire and deserve dividends of democracy, not carnage,” he said.

Dantalle also expressed confidence that Makinde would bring his leadership style to the national level if elected President in the 2027 general elections.

He said the governor had the experience and political will to lead Nigeria towards greater development and prosperity.

“As Allied People’s Movement presidential flag bearer, Makinde will replicate his resourceful, robust, vibrant and compassionate leadership across the country, and redirect the ship of the nation from its perilous course to the path of progress, development and advancement, if elected into office as president in 2027,” he stated.

“He has the political will to make Nigeria great again,” Dantalle added.

The APM national chairman called on Nigerians to support the party and its candidates in the forthcoming elections, Naija News reports.

He said such support would help promote improved national security, unity and prosperity across the country.

“Accordingly, the party urges Nigerians to identify with APM and all its candidates in the upcoming elections for improved national security, unity, and prosperity,” he added.