ADC Kicks Against ₦150 Million Governorship, ₦200m Presidential Campaign Fees In Abia

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has rejected the new outdoor campaign fees announced by the Abia State Signage and Advertising Agency for political parties and candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The agency reportedly fixed ₦200 million for presidential candidates and ₦150m for governorship candidates seeking to advertise their campaigns across the state.

It also announced a fee of ₦150 million for senatorial candidates, while candidates contesting seats in the House of Representatives and House of Assembly are expected to pay ₦50 million and ₦20 million, respectively.

Naija News reports that the new charges were announced on Wednesday in Aba by the state advertising agency.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman of the ADC in Abia State, Kalu Kalu, questioned the rationale behind the new campaign charges.

Kalu, who was present when the new fee regime was unveiled, was accompanied by the ADC House of Assembly candidate for Arochukwu Constituency, Francess Ogbonnaya Tabitha.

The ADC chairman expressed concern that the fees were too high and could conflict with the provisions of the Electoral Act, particularly the limits placed on campaign expenditure by political candidates.

He warned that allowing the charges to remain could negatively affect opposition candidates and parties ahead of the 2027 elections.

Kalu argued that the high fees could create an uneven playing field, making it difficult for candidates without strong financial backing to compete effectively.

“Has it not exceeded the election expenses that are provided by the Electoral Act,” the Abia State ADC chairman fumed.

ADC Demands Reduction

The ADC chairman urged the Abia State advertising agency to review the charges downward and fix what he described as more acceptable rates.

He maintained that the agency should ensure that its policies did not conflict with the Electoral Act or create unnecessary obstacles for political parties and candidates preparing for the 2027 elections.

Kalu further warned that the new charges, if allowed to stand, could affect the chances of opposition candidates and undermine the principle of fair play during the election.

He called on the agency to reconsider the fees in the interest of all political parties and candidates.

However, while unveiling the new campaign fees in Aba on Wednesday, the Abia State advertising agency said its policy was not targeted at any political party.

The agency maintained that no political party was being discriminated against under the new advertising policy.