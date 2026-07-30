Accord Alleges Police Harassment, Seeks Removal Of Osun CP

The Accord Party has petitioned President Bola Tinubu, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, and other stakeholders over the alleged harassment, intimidation and arrest of its members ahead of the August 15 governorship election in Osun State.

The party also renewed its call for the immediate removal of the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, accusing him of being partisan and alleging that his continued stay in office could affect the credibility of the election.

Naija News reports that the National Chairman of the party, Maxwell Mgbudem, made the allegations in a statement issued on Thursday.

According to him, about 100 party leaders, candidates, members and supporters had been arrested and detained by the police across the state, with some allegedly transferred to Abuja.

Mgbudem said the alleged actions of the police amounted to an attack on democracy and could undermine the credibility of the August 15 election.

The party chairman claimed that previous complaints over attacks on its campaign council, offices, supporters and campaign materials had not received adequate attention from the security agencies.

Mgbudem said Accord had been conducting its grassroots campaign peacefully ahead of the election but had faced several attacks.

He said, “Accord is peacefully carrying out its grassroots campaign for the August 15 governorship election in Osun State. We had previously addressed the media on the mindless killing of its leaders and supporters, multiple attacks on Imole Campaign Council and the party’s offices, and destruction of campaign billboards by thugs.

“These attacks were duly reported to the Police and other security agencies in the state; sadly, none of these known hoodlums was arrested, let alone prosecuted, to serve as a deterrent to others.”

The party said the alleged failure of the police to act against those responsible for the attacks was one of the reasons it had earlier demanded the removal of the state Commissioner of Police.

Mgbudem alleged that the situation had worsened, claiming that about 100 Accord members and supporters had been arrested by the police.

“As at today, about 100 Accord leaders, candidates, members and supporters across the state have been arrested and detained by the Police; some of them were moved to Abuja,” he said.

The party chairman alleged that the arrests were politically motivated and aimed at weakening its campaign ahead of the election.

“It is glaring that their arrests are politically motivated, to frustrate, weaken and dampen our party’s campaign efforts in Osun State,” the statement added.

The party also condemned what it described as the targeted harassment, intimidation, arrest and detention of government officials, political leaders and party members without formal charges.

The party called on President Tinubu and other national and international stakeholders to intervene in the situation.

It specifically appealed to the National Security Adviser, the Inspector-General of Police, civil society organisations and the international community to take steps to protect democracy and ensure that all political parties contesting the election had a level playing field.

“Accord, therefore, called on President Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, the Inspector-General of Police, civil society organisations, the international community and other stakeholders to intervene to safeguard democratic rule and ensure a level playing field for all political parties participating in the election,” the statement said.

Despite the alleged harassment, the party urged its members and supporters to remain peaceful and law-abiding.

Accord also called on residents of Osun State to participate actively in the electoral process by obtaining their Permanent Voter Cards and voting for the party’s candidate.

The party said the people should use their votes to reject what it described as the “politics of bitterness” allegedly practised by the opposition APC.

“No brute force will break the resolve of the people of Osun from identifying with Accord and its candidate in the upcoming gubernatorial poll. In the end, the ballot is stronger than the bullet,” the statement added.