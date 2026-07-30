‘I Dare Anybody To Touch My Billboard’ – AAC Candidate Fumes Over ₦150 Million Governorship Fee In Abia

The governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in Abia State, Doris Ogala, has fumed over the new outdoor campaign fees announced by the Abia State Signage and Advertising Agency for political parties and candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News understands that the agency reportedly fixed ₦200 million for presidential candidates and ₦150m for governorship candidates seeking to advertise their campaigns across the state.

It also announced a fee of ₦150 million for senatorial candidates, while candidates contesting seats in the House of Representatives and House of Assembly are expected to pay ₦50 million and ₦20 million, respectively.

The new charges were announced on Wednesday in Aba by the state advertising agency.

In a video on her social media page on Thursday, Ogala said she does not have a godfather who has stolen government funds to pay such an amount for billboard display.

The movie star further challenged the agency to touch his billboard.

She said, “People are dying in the hospital. Workers are dying. Their salaries have not been paid, and you are imposing 150 million naira for a candidate. Where will I get the money from?

“Do I have a godfather who has stolen government funds? I should pay 150 million naira. I dare anybody to touch my billboard. All of us will campaign without a billboard in this state.”