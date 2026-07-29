Wike Is Tinubu’s Son, He’s Making Rivers Ungovernable For Fubara – Epelle

Chief Executive Officer of TAF Africa, Jake Epelle, has criticized President Bola Tinubu’s handling of the political crisis in Rivers State, saying the situation has made it difficult for Governor Siminalayi Fubara to perform his duties effectively.

Epelle spoke during an interview on Channels Television while discussing the long-running political dispute involving Governor Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

His remarks came after recent political events in Rivers State, including Fubara’s decision to support O.K. Chinda, who is believed to be politically close to Wike.

Naija News reports that the governor also announced that he would not seek a second term in office.

Epelle said democracy works best when elected leaders are allowed to carry out the responsibilities given to them by the people.

He argued that Fubara had faced a difficult political environment where decisions made outside Rivers State affected his ability to govern freely.

He also accused President Tinubu of not taking a balanced approach in resolving the crisis.

According to him, the actions of the Federal Government have made governing more difficult for Fubara and have raised concerns about how the interests of Rivers residents are being protected.

He said: “Minister Wike is the president’s son, and he is very particular about his mission. And so, the decisions that they are making in Abuja make it practically impossible and uncomfortable for Fubara to truly and really govern the state.

“A government can only function properly when elected leaders are allowed to exercise their authority without unnecessary restrictions. Fubara could have remained a major political figure if he had taken part in his party’s governorship primary election.

“The Rivers crisis goes beyond individual political disagreements and raises broader questions about democratic principles, leadership independence and respect for the authority of elected officials.”